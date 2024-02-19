As Kim Kardashian wore a black and white Balenciaga x Adidas ensemble to the event—representing her new position as ambassador for the luxury fashion house—she praised Saint from the stands in her Instagram Stories. Apparently, when Saint isn't flipping off the paparazzi, he's balling out of control.

Last month, Kardashian and Kanye West, her ex-husband and father of her children, were spotted at another one of Saint's games, despite rumors of the two disagreeing on co-parenting terms. But it appears that Kardashian and West are on better terms, even going to dinner at Nobu Malibu in late January with their eldest daughter, North West, 10, and a group of her friends.

Miss Westie, like her younger brother, is also on a basketball team, showing off her skills on TikTok. Last March, North told the publication i-D that she aspires to be a basketball star, a visual artist, a rapper, and to also take over her parents' businesses, SKIMS and Yeezy