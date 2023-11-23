North West Jokingly Criticizes Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and Other Celebrities' Met Gala 2023 Outfits

The 10-year-old had nothing but shade for her mother's pearly Schiaparelli gown.

Nov 23, 2023
Mega / GC Images
Mega / GC Images

Kim Kardashian got a brutal dragging from her eldest daughter (and true star of the Kardashian-Jenner family) North West.

On the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, titled "You Have Ruined Our Family," the 10-year-old gave some harsh critiques to her mother's 2023 Met Gala outfit, even slamming her mother's ex-boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson. Kardashian even dubbed North the new Joan Rivers, after the late Fashion Police host.

"All North wants to do is rate people's outfits," Kim said in a Kardashians confessional. "She loves to critique."

Potentially filling Rivers' shoes shouldn't be too hard for North, who comically called out red-carpet looks from La La Anthony, Paris Hilton, and more. "You can't really take it seriously getting roasted by a 10-year-old," Kardashian said in the confessional. "So I never do but it stings a little."

According to North, Hilton's known Kardashian for "a hundred years," albeit both women are in their forties.

@DondaTimes (X) / Via Twitter: @dondatimes

In the same scene, West didn't bite her tongue when it came to Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson. "You're going to the Met Gala, Pete, not the gas station," North said.

@DondaTimes (X) / Via x.com

Elsewhere in the episode, North gave her honest take on Kardashian's Schiaparelli dress during a fitting with the brand's creative director Daniel Roseberry. "There's way too much gaps in the pearls," North said. "It looks like she's a Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped."

North then insinuated that the pearls looked "fake" before being corrected by her mother. "No, no, I think you're wrong here," Kardashian responded. "These are very expensive, real pearls. I think you need a lesson on pearls. We're not going for flapper girl—we're going for vintage, authentic pearly girly."

But Kardashian's daughter still wasn't moved, despite recently telling i-D that she wants to take the reins at her mom's SKIMS company. "I like the pearls. I just don't like that it looks, like, from the Dollar Store," she said.

Although North wasn't completely sold on Kardashian's pearly gown, in a recent TikTok, she replicated her mom's 2000s style, with a friend cosplaying as Hilton.

Kim KardashianKanye WestNorth WestKardashian NewsKardashians

Latest in Style