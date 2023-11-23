North West Jokingly Criticizes Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and Other Celebrities' Met Gala 2023 Outfits

Kim Kardashian got a brutal dragging from her eldest daughter (and true star of the Kardashian-Jenner family) North West.

On the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, titled "You Have Ruined Our Family," the 10-year-old gave some harsh critiques to her mother's 2023 Met Gala outfit, even slamming her mother's ex-boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson. Kardashian even dubbed North the new Joan Rivers, after the late Fashion Police host.

"All North wants to do is rate people's outfits," Kim said in a Kardashians confessional. "She loves to critique."

Potentially filling Rivers' shoes shouldn't be too hard for North, who comically called out red-carpet looks from La La Anthony, Paris Hilton, and more. "You can't really take it seriously getting roasted by a 10-year-old," Kardashian said in the confessional. "So I never do but it stings a little."

According to North, Hilton's known Kardashian for "a hundred years," albeit both women are in their forties.