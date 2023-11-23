North West Jokingly Criticizes Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and Other Celebrities' Met Gala 2023 Outfits

Kim Kardashian got a brutal dragging from her eldest daughter (and true star of the Kardashian-Jenner family) North West.
On the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, titled "You Have Ruined Our Family," the 10-year-old gave some harsh critiques to her mother's 2023 Met Gala outfit, even slamming her mother's ex-boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson. Kardashian even dubbed North the new Joan Rivers, after the late Fashion Police host.
"All North wants to do is rate people's outfits," Kim said in a Kardashians confessional. "She loves to critique."
Potentially filling Rivers' shoes shouldn't be too hard for North, who comically called out red-carpet looks from La La Anthony, Paris Hilton, and more. "You can't really take it seriously getting roasted by a 10-year-old," Kardashian said in the confessional. "So I never do but it stings a little."
According to North, Hilton's known Kardashian for "a hundred years," albeit both women are in their forties.
In the same scene, West didn't bite her tongue when it came to Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson. "You're going to the Met Gala, Pete, not the gas station," North said.
Elsewhere in the episode, North gave her honest take on Kardashian's Schiaparelli dress during a fitting with the brand's creative director Daniel Roseberry. "There's way too much gaps in the pearls," North said. "It looks like she's a Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped."
North then insinuated that the pearls looked "fake" before being corrected by her mother. "No, no, I think you're wrong here," Kardashian responded. "These are very expensive, real pearls. I think you need a lesson on pearls. We're not going for flapper girl—we're going for vintage, authentic pearly girly."
But Kardashian's daughter still wasn't moved, despite recently telling i-D that she wants to take the reins at her mom's SKIMS company. "I like the pearls. I just don't like that it looks, like, from the Dollar Store," she said.
Although North wasn't completely sold on Kardashian's pearly gown, in a recent TikTok, she replicated her mom's 2000s style, with a friend cosplaying as Hilton.