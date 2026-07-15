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Taylor Frankie Paul Accuses Whitney Leavitt of ‘Waiting on My Downfall Since Day One’

After the costars unfollowed each other, Paul accused Leavitt of piling on at her lowest and predicted she would eventually return to the show.

Two women smiling and posing together at an event, one with red hair and the other with long brown hair.
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Taylor Frankie Paul is setting the record straight after eagle-eyed fans noticed that fellow Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt had unfollowed her on Instagram.

The two women have had a rocky friendship over the years, and this latest development has fans wondering whether they have finally cut ties once and for all.

Paul, who has become known for responding to comments about herself on social media, responded to a comment from July 14 about her former friendship with Leavitt.

As part of her fiery response, Paul made it clear that she’s not the least bit bothered by Leavitt’s recent unfollow and seemed to call out her former friend for not appreciating the times she was there to support her in the past. She even went as far as accusing Leavitt of wishing for her “downfall.”

“Good. Since she is ‘leaving’ for the 100th time I’ll give my last words about her. I stuck up for her since the hospital video I bet she doesn’t even recall that. The show I gave her grace against a whole cast MULTIPLE times. She is very successful and I always supported that. Just for her smile and pile on at my lowest,” she wrote.

“Let’s be honest she’s been waiting for my down fall since day one and she still ain’t gonna get it because she could have everything and still chose not to reach a hand 🙋🏻‍♀️ bye Whit cya mid season when you come back,” the 32-year-old continued.

Following her stint on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Leavitt went on to pursue other opportunities. She competed on the last season of Dancing With the Stars and finished in 6th place. She also played the leading role of Roxie in the Broadway musical Chicago.

Leavitt announced in May that she is stepping away from SLOMW for the time being.

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