Taylor Frankie Paul Accuses Whitney Leavitt of ‘Waiting on My Downfall Since Day One’

Taylor Frankie Paul is setting the record straight after eagle-eyed fans noticed that fellow Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt had unfollowed her on Instagram.

The two women have had a rocky friendship over the years, and this latest development has fans wondering whether they have finally cut ties once and for all.

Paul, who has become known for responding to comments about herself on social media, responded to a comment from July 14 about her former friendship with Leavitt.

As part of her fiery response, Paul made it clear that she’s not the least bit bothered by Leavitt’s recent unfollow and seemed to call out her former friend for not appreciating the times she was there to support her in the past. She even went as far as accusing Leavitt of wishing for her “downfall.”