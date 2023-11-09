Kel Mitchell Reportedly Hospitalized in Los Angeles

Kel Mitchell, best known as the star of Good Burger and one of the titular characters on Kenan & Kel alongside Kenan Thompson, is reportedly in the hospital.

According to TMZ, Mitchell was admitted into a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday night via the emergency room. A witness reported to the outlet that the actor was awake and alert, although it is unknown what he was admitted for.

His current condition is unknown.

He's set to reprise his role as Ed alongside Thompson in Good Burger 2, over 25 years since the first film.

