Keke Palmer's Mother Accuses Sarunas Jackson of 'Clout Chasing' With Restraining Order Request

Sharon Palmer remains at odds with Sarunas Jackson over her daughter, actress Keke Palmer.

Nearly one month after the former Insecure actor reportedly filed a temporary restraining order against the two women, Palmer's mother spoke to Radar Online about the situation.

Sharon told the outlet that she's "totally confused" about why Jackson is "trying to serve someone who never wants to see him again ever in life." She also implied that the actor is seeking attention.

"God bless him, but this clout chasing must stop," Sharon said.

Sharon Palmer also referred to Jackson's custody dispute with ex-girlfriend and actress DomiNque Perry, over their 5-year-old daughter, Zen, saying that "he should concern himself with his own child."

A judge previously denied Jackson's request for a temporary restraining order, and his hearing with Keke Palmer has been pushed to Feb. 29, as the actor claims to have issues tracking the Nope star down to give her notice. Jackson, who's the older brother of Palmer's ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, accused her of harassment, stalking, and defaming the Jackson family.

"She has gone to the media and has used her celebrity to publicly lie on my family and myself, which has resulted in death threats by the public," Sarunas Jackson wrote in court documents. "She has harassed and stalked my friends and family [sic] social media. She has reached out to people in relation to me to lie on my family."

Sharon Palmer has gone off on Sarunas and Darius Jackson before, specifically defending Keke Palmer when allegations of Darius assaulting her came to the public's attention. In a recorded conversation from last year, Sharon threatened to "put a bullet" in Darius' head over his refusal to leave her daughter's home.

In November, Keke Palmer filed a restraining order against Darius Jackson, with Jackson making a counterclaim request the following month.