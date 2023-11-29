Keith Lee Goes to Houston, Gives Rave Reviews to Restaurants After Controversial Atlanta Visit

Getting delivery through Doordash, Lee and his family tried Stick Talk, a Cajun hibachi spot with two locations. Diving into a chicken bowl, filet mignon bowl, and a double ribeye steak and chicken bowl with salmon on the side (both a whopping $50), Lee washed it all down with a "sour" blue raspberry lemonade. As the first place he tried in Houston, he noted that one of the bowls lacked spice. Like BFC, Stick Talk got a mid review at 7.3/10.

What independently-owned restaurant destination should Lee go to next?