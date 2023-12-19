Jonathan Majors' 'Magazine Dreams' Pulled From Disney's Release Calendar Following Guilty Verdict

Majors' behavior on the Magazine Dreams set was allegedly volatile, with anonymous production members telling Rolling Stone in June that the actor chalked it up to method acting. "I've heard of different method actors and how their behavior is, but none of them are violent or rude toward their crew," one source said.

However, Majors' attorney, Dustin A. Pusch, denied the allegations, calling them "downright false." "Everyone who has worked with Mr. Majors knows that he employs an immersive Method acting style, and while that can be misconstrued as rudeness at times, those who know Mr. Majors and work in the industry have attested to his dedication to his craft as well as his kindness," Pusch stated.

Shortly after he was arrested on Mar. 25 for a reported domestic dispute with Jabbari, he was dropped from an adaptation of the Walter Mosley novel The Man in My Basement, along with an Otis Redding biopic Otis and Zelma. Majors also parted ways with his public relations manager The Lede Company and talent management Entertainment 360. The U.S. Army also removed Majors' image and narration from their recruitment campaign.

Although Majors reprised his role as Kang in the second season of Loki, which was filmed before his arrest, Marvel was reportedly "in crisis" over the character before dropping Majors from the MCU.

Majors, who faces up to one year in prison, is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 6, 2024.