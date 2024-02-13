Jennifer Lopez Says Ayo Edebiri Tearfully Apologized for Calling Her Career a Scam: 'She Felt Really Badly’

Ayo Edebiri apparently regretted her past comments about Jennifer Lopez when the two were booked for a recent Saturday Night Live episode.

In Lopez's recent Variety cover story, where she promoted her new album, This Is Me...Now and its companion "musical film," she discussed her heart-to-heart moment with The Bear actress while on the SNL set.

“She was mortified and very sweet,” Lopez said about Edebiri. ”She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things. She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, ‘I’m so fucking sorry, it was so awful of me.’”

Lopez forgave Edebiri while not taking the slight to heart. “It’s funny. I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn’t affect me.”