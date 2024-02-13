Jennifer Lopez Says Ayo Edebiri Tearfully Apologized for Calling Her Career a Scam: 'She Felt Really Badly’

Ayo Edebiri apparently regretted her past comments about Jennifer Lopez when the two were booked for a recent Saturday Night Live episode.
In Lopez's recent Variety cover story, where she promoted her new album, This Is Me...Now and its companion "musical film," she discussed her heart-to-heart moment with The Bear actress while on the SNL set.
“She was mortified and very sweet,” Lopez said about Edebiri. ”She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things. She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, ‘I’m so fucking sorry, it was so awful of me.’”
Lopez forgave Edebiri while not taking the slight to heart. “It’s funny. I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn’t affect me.”
Ahead of their SNL duties, an audio clip of Edebiri on The Welfare Queen podcast in 2020 resurfaced, where she accused Lopez of "scamming" her entire career.
"Today I was actually thinking about one of my favorite scams of all time because J. Lo is performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show," Edebiri said at the time, as Lopez was set to perform at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show with Shakira.
"Her whole career is one long scam.... She thinks she's on multiple tracks, but it's not her. I think she thinks that she's still good even though she's not singing for most of these songs."
She continued, "I was fascinated. I became fascinated for myself, and a lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, 'J. Lo didn't have time to make it to the studio,' like J. Lo was busy.' It's like, 'Doing what?' Not singing, obviously!"
Now that Edebiri's career has taken off, the Emmy-winner will likely be more careful with her future criticisms.