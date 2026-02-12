Pop Culture

DDG Says He Doesn't Buy a Woman Anything He Hasn't Gifted His Mom

The streamer and rapper says it feels "wrong" to gift a woman something before his mother.

DDG at the EPIC Records x Hennessy GRAMMYS Party held at Sunset Tower on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Image via JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images

DDG says he can’t surprise a woman he’s dating with a gift unless his mother gets gifted first.

The rapper and popular streamer explained that he isn’t a “trick” during a livestream this week with Deshae Frost. To prove it, DDG explained that he has to buy a present for his mother, Tonya-Yvette Granberry, first before he gets the equivalent for a girlfriend.

The streamer last publicly dated actress and singer Halle Bailey, with whom he shares a 2-year-old son.

Around the one-hour, seven-minute mark of the video below, DDG called himself a “heavy spender” when he goes on dates.

“I'm not a real trick, y'all. Y'all be thinking I'm a trick. I'm not an actual trick,” he said before revealing that he purchased a $45,000 watch for a woman.

“You know what I tell myself? I said it in a song, too. I can't give a girl nothing I ain't give my mama,” DDG told Frost. “I can’t, bro. I felt wrong. Before I ever bought a girl watch, I got one for my mama. Before I ever buy a girl a car, I
already got my mama multiple cars. Now, next girl I get probably going to get a car.”

When asked if he’d buy a house for a woman, DDG said it would have to be a home he shares with her.

“It could be our crib, but I'm not just going to buy a girl crib. I never paid a girl’s rent before,” he added. “I don’t believe in that shit, bro.”

DDG, who has a net worth of $8 million, often flaunts his wealth and did so recently to a man who questioned how much the Blame the Chat rapper makes for streaming.

In November, DDG surprised his mom on her birthday with her dream car, a G-Wagon.

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