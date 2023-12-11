Here Are the 2024 Golden Globe Nominations

With less than a month to go until winners are unveiled live from the Beverly Hilton, the 2024 class of Golden Globe Awards nominees was announced on Monday.

Handling the nominees announcement this time around are Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama, with two all-new categories, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television, joining the usual lineup.

Notably, the 2024 ceremony marks the first since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was brought to an end. In June of this year, Dick Clark Productions (DCP) and Eldridge acquired all "assets, rights, and properties" pertaining to the Globes.

Months earlier, the Globes team announced a new “heavily expanded” body of voting members, which they said breaks down as follows: 25 percent Latinx, 14 percent Asian, 10 percent Black, nine percent Middle Eastern, and 42 percent white.

Below, see a continually updated list of 2024 nominees. Winners will be announced on Jan. 7 during a ceremony set to air live on CBS and Paramount+.

“In an age when audiences are viewing content on their own schedules, we are delighted to bring the Golden Globes to viewers globally through CBS’ robust platforms,” Helen Hoehne, Golden Globes president and former president of the HFPA, said in a recent press release.

