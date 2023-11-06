'Black Panther' and 'Avengers: Endgame' Stuntman Killed in Georgia Interstate Crash

Ramsess was credited as a stunt performer on Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Atlanta. He’s also credited with stunts on Avengers: Endgame, Shaft, Bad Boys for Life, The Suicide Squad, The Harder They Fall, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Creed III. On They Cloned Tyrone, released back in July, Ramsess was credited as a stunt driver. He also had multiple credits as a set dresser, including on All Eyez on Me and MacGyver.

A GoFundMe has been established in support of Taraja’s mother, Akili Ramsess. At the time of this writing, the fundraiser had topped $84,000 with a goal of $150,000.

Among those who shared tribute messages following news of Taraja's death was Ava DuVernay, who remembered him as a key member of her ARRAY team.

"Regal. That’s the word that comes to mind when I think of him," DuVernay wrote. "He walked like a king. And to me, always acted like one. He was a part of our crew family at ARRAY. He left us last night forever in a way that makes the hearts of all who knew him break into a million pieces."