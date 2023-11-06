'Black Panther' and 'Avengers: Endgame' Stuntman Killed in Georgia Interstate Crash

Taraja Ramsess, an in-demand stunt performer whose credits include Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, died in a recent car crash in Georgia.
Per a report from regional outlet WSB-TV, Ramsess, 41, was killed when his car hit a broken down tractor trailer on an interstate exit. In addition Ramsess, two of his children, 13-year-old Sundari and infant Fugibo, were killed in the crash. The fatal crash occurred on Halloween.
Days later, it was confirmed that Ramsess’ 10-year-old son, Kisasi, had died as a result of injuries sustained during the accident. According to TMZ, two other children were also in the car at the time of the crash but both survived.
Ramsess was credited as a stunt performer on Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Atlanta. He’s also credited with stunts on Avengers: Endgame, Shaft, Bad Boys for Life, The Suicide Squad, The Harder They Fall, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Creed III. On They Cloned Tyrone, released back in July, Ramsess was credited as a stunt driver. He also had multiple credits as a set dresser, including on All Eyez on Me and MacGyver.
A GoFundMe has been established in support of Taraja’s mother, Akili Ramsess. At the time of this writing, the fundraiser had topped $84,000 with a goal of $150,000.
Among those who shared tribute messages following news of Taraja's death was Ava DuVernay, who remembered him as a key member of her ARRAY team.
"Regal. That’s the word that comes to mind when I think of him," DuVernay wrote. "He walked like a king. And to me, always acted like one. He was a part of our crew family at ARRAY. He left us last night forever in a way that makes the hearts of all who knew him break into a million pieces."
RIP.