Bobbi Althoff Thanks NFL Player Sean Murphy-Bunting After Video Shows Him Carrying Her Out of Nashville Bar

Podcaster Bobbi Althoff is thanking Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting after a "scary" night out in Nashville.
As reported by TMZ, 26-year-old Althoff was caught on video early Monday morning completely passed out as 27-year-old Murphy-Bunting carried her and placed her in the back of a black SUV. Both were wearing outfits that Bobbi had posted them in before they left Barstool Sports Bar in Nashville.
On Tuesday, following the video, Althoff posted a picture of herself and Murphy-Bunting on her Instagram Stories.
"Last night was scary but thankful for having good friends in my life like @seanmurphybunting for looking out for me," she wrote over the photo of her and the NFL player.
While it's unclear what made the night so "scary," it's clear Althoff has people in her corner even after The Really Good Podcast host and her ex-husband, Cory Althoff, finalized their divorce earlier this year. The former couple, who were married for four years, share two daughters, Luca, 3, and Isla, 1.
Althoff suddenly rose to fame last year after her breakout interview with Drake, which was later taken down. She has also interviewed artists like Lil Yachty, Offset, and more.