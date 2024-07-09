Bobbi Althoff Thanks NFL Player Sean Murphy-Bunting After Video Shows Him Carrying Her Out of Nashville Bar

Podcaster Bobbi Althoff is thanking Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting after a "scary" night out in Nashville.

As reported by TMZ, 26-year-old Althoff was caught on video early Monday morning completely passed out as 27-year-old Murphy-Bunting carried her and placed her in the back of a black SUV. Both were wearing outfits that Bobbi had posted them in before they left Barstool Sports Bar in Nashville.

On Tuesday, following the video, Althoff posted a picture of herself and Murphy-Bunting on her Instagram Stories.

"Last night was scary but thankful for having good friends in my life like @seanmurphybunting for looking out for me," she wrote over the photo of her and the NFL player.