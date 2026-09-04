‘Love After Lockup’ Star Amber Eggers Dies at 41 Following Multiple Health Battles

A tribute remembered Eggers as a fighter whose impulsiveness, vulnerability, and fierce loyalty kept viewers invested across Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup.

Eggers became a fan favorite through her turbulent engagement to Vincent Gonzalez and emotionally complicated bond with fellow inmate Michelle “Puppy” Deaton.

Love After Lockup star Amber Eggers died at 41 in Atlanta after acute liver failure, following recent battles with sepsis, multiple-organ failure, and a mini-stroke.

Amber Eggers, the fearless and frequently messy fan favorite reality TV star whose prison romance spiraled into one of Love After Lockup’s most tangled storylines, has died at 41. Eggers died in Atlanta on September 3 after being hospitalized with acute liver failure, according to her mother, Monica Eggers. News of her death arrived after a punishing stretch of health problems that included sepsis, multiple-organ failure, and a mini-stroke. Eggers was admitted to an Atlanta hospital on Tuesday, September 1, because she was not feeling well. Monica told TMZ that doctors eventually “couldn’t keep Amber’s heart beating any longer.” An Instagram tribute announcing her death said her medical team “did everything they could,” but Eggers’ body could not survive the latest crisis. “There really isn’t a good way to say something like this,” the post began. “It doesn’t feel real, and I don’t think any words can make it feel real.”

For Love After Lockup viewers, Eggers was rarely far from chaos. She joined the WE tv franchise during Season 2 while serving a four-year sentence for drug trafficking and dating Vincent Gonzalez, who proposed before her release. Their engagement was never as straightforward as it appeared. Eggers had reportedly planned to marry Gonzalez partly to help support her mother and her incarcerated friend Michelle “Puppy” Deaton once they were released. The relationship quickly collapsed outside prison, while Eggers’ bond with Puppy moved to the center of the story. That connection blurred nearly every available line between friendship, romance, loyalty, and unfinished business. During a drunken night out, Eggers admitted that she loved Puppy before the two kissed. Puppy later explained just how important Eggers had been during their incarceration. “Whenever I didn’t love myself, Amber was there to love me,” she said on the series. “I honestly don’t think I would have made it without Amber.”