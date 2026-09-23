How Shawn Germain and Tomorrow’s Group Brought Culture, Talent and Purpose Together at NYFW

New York Fashion Week is filled with events competing for attention, but AT THE TABLE took a more intentional approach. Hosted by WAVERS co-founder David Dobrik and Jack Goldburg of Jack’s Dining Room, the intimate dinner at Ketchy Shuby brought together creators, athletes, entrepreneurs and cultural tastemakers in support of the Goldburg Family Foundation’s food pantry and scholarship initiatives.

Behind the evening was Tomorrow’s Group, the marketing, public relations and talent-focused company founded by Shawn Germain. The team helped develop the event from the ground up, overseeing its branding, guest list strategy, talent and event curation, and public relations efforts surrounding David Dobrik, Jack’s Dining Room, WAVERS and the Goldburg Family Foundation. The result brought together entertainment, hospitality, brand storytelling and philanthropy in a way that felt organic to the people in the room rather than simply another Fashion Week activation.

For Germain, that ability to connect talent, brands and culture comes from years spent working directly inside the entertainment industry. Germain has also worked in talent and road management. Before launching Tomorrow’s Group in 2020, he was a partner in another marketing and public relations firm, giving him experience on both the talent and agency sides of the business.

That background has become the foundation of Tomorrow’s Group’s growth. The company operates across public relations, marketing, talent and experiential strategy. Rather than treating those services as separate lanes, Germain has built Tomorrow’s Group around connecting them.

AT THE TABLE offered a clear example of that approach. Guests moved from a cocktail hour featuring WAVERS’ latest flavors into a family-style dinner at Ketchy Shuby, followed by a late-night after-party, while the larger partnership brought attention to the Goldburg Family Foundation’s work supporting underserved students and New Yorkers facing food insecurity. For one night during Fashion Week, the focus extended beyond who was in the room to what the evening was supporting.

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