Park Chan-Wook Is Turning His Cult Classic Movie ‘Oldboy’ Into a TV Show

Park Chan-wook is turning his renowned film, Oldboy, into a TV series.

Deadline reports that the filmmaker is helming the English-language show in partnership with Lionsgate Television. Chan-wook directed and co-wrote 2003's original film, which starred Choi Min-sik as the main character, Oh Dae-su.

“Lionsgate Television shares my creative vision for bringing Oldboy into the world of television,” Chan-wook said in a statement, per the outlet. “I look forward to working with a studio whose brand stands for bold, original, and risk-taking storytelling.”

The Oldboy film was adapted from the Japanese manga of the same name from author Garon Tsuchiya. In the flick, Dae-su is a man who has been incarcerated for 15 years, and upon his release, he is given five days to locate his captor.