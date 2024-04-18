Park Chan-Wook Is Turning His Cult Classic Movie ‘Oldboy’ Into a TV Show

Park Chan-wook is turning his renowned film, Oldboy, into a TV series.
Deadline reports that the filmmaker is helming the English-language show in partnership with Lionsgate Television. Chan-wook directed and co-wrote 2003's original film, which starred Choi Min-sik as the main character, Oh Dae-su.
“Lionsgate Television shares my creative vision for bringing Oldboy into the world of television,” Chan-wook said in a statement, per the outlet. “I look forward to working with a studio whose brand stands for bold, original, and risk-taking storytelling.”
The Oldboy film was adapted from the Japanese manga of the same name from author Garon Tsuchiya. In the flick, Dae-su is a man who has been incarcerated for 15 years, and upon his release, he is given five days to locate his captor.
“Park is one of the most visionary storytellers of our generation, and we’re excited to partner with him in bringing his cinematic masterpiece to the television screen,” Scott Herbst, EVP and Head of Scripted Development, Lionsgate Television, said. “This series adaptation of Oldboy will feature the raw emotional power, iconic fight scenes, and visceral style that made the film a classic.”
Prior to Oldboy, Chan-wook released 2002’s Mr. Vengeance, and later, 2005’s Lady Vengeance. All three are part of his Vengeance trilogy. Spike Lee created his own version of Oldboy in 2013, starring Josh Brolin in the lead, Joe Doucett.
Chan-wook previously directed 2022’s Decision to Leave, 2016’s The Handmaiden, 2013’s Stoker, and 2009’s Thirst. He also produced and directed HBO’s The Sympathizer with Robert Downey Jr. In addition to the Oldboy series, Chan-wook is gearing up for the period action thriller, Uprising for Netflix.