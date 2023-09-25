Memphis Bleek Says He Was Supposed to Star in 'Drumline,' Jay-Z Was 'Mad' He Turned It Down

Memphis Bleek feels like he lost his shot when he turned down the lead role for Drumline, the beloved fiulm that has become something of a cult classic.

He revealed the story from his past in a conversation with Drink Champs, telling hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that he was “scared” to follow through on the project.

“Oh, man. If I could go back—y’all n****s don’t know this, I never told this story,” he said around the 2:59 hour mark of the video below. “I turned down Drumline. [Chris Robinson] wanted me to do it and I was scared, he wanted to put me in acting school and all that, and I was afraid.

“Remember, my career had just started working, and I’m saying to myself, ‘I’ll do this movie as a drummer and then it [doesn’t] work, how am I gonna go back to the hood and tell n***as we out here getting this money, we real n***as?'”