Pop Culture

Lori Harvey Agrees That Leaving Your Boyfriend to Find a Husband Is Sometimes Necessary

Harvey's rich dating history has included the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Trey Songz, Diddy, Future, Michael B. Jordan, and most recently, Damson Idris.

Lori Harvey.
Savion Washington/2026GG via Getty

Lori Harvey has made it very clear that, in dating, she believes you should always strive for the best.

This week, the socialite and influencer commented on a TikTok video from podcaster @amanitalks, who said she left her boyfriend, who she called "good, great even," but he wasn’t husband material.

"I'm the girl who two years ago, I broke up with my ex-boyfriend, and I said he was good, great even, but he wasn't my husband. And all the incels, even some women, were like, 'What? You left a good man? You left a good man? See, this is why women are single. This is why you'll never find a husband.'"

"Here's the thing," Amani continued, as she showed off a sizable engagement ring. "High standards do nothing but good. If your standards do not eliminate most, they aren't high enough. You only marry one person. So yeah, good wasn't good enough. Now I actually have the person that I should be with, right? Lord willing, we'll make it to the altar. We'll pray over everything.

"But never let nobody tell you that you're doing too much, especially as a woman, when it comes to your life partner, knowing that this man is going to lead you, be the father of your children one day, maybe. You're going to have to live with this man, maybe for 50 years. Never let nobody tell you that you're doing too much. There's no such thing as too much."

Harvey hopped in the comments to commend Amani, writing: "You ain’t wrong queen! Congratulations."

Lori has had her own fair share of high-profile relationships. Ten years ago, when she was 19-years-old, she was engaged to Dutch football player Memphis Depay, though they broke up later that year.

After that, she was romantically connected to Lewis Hamilton, Trey Songz, Diddy, Future, Michael B. Jordan, and most recently, Damson Idris.

Harvey and Idris were first linked in late December 2022, but parted ways after dating for a year. However, in September 2025, the pair was spotted enjoying a beach vacation together in Mexico, fueling speculation that they had rekindled their relationship.

Related Stories

(L-R) Lori Harvey and Damson Idris.
Pop Culture

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Beach Photos Surface, Reconciliation Rumors Start

Harvey and the 'F1' actor broke up in 2023 after dating for just over a year.

Jaelani Turner-Williams362 days ago
Lori Harvey Posts Bikini Thirst Traps to Celebrate Her Birthday
Pop Culture

Lori Harvey Celebrates Her Birthday With a Bikini Photo Dump

Lori Harvey stuns with beachside photos ahead of her birthday, showcasing chic resort wear and bikini styles.

Bernadette Giacomazzo247 days ago
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - October 22, 2025: "Reasonable Doubt" star Lori Harvey appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing November 12, 2025 in Burbank, California.
Pop Culture

Lori Harvey Says Her Mom Thought She Was 'Joking' About 'Playboy' Cover

Lori Harvey said her parents gave her the stamp of approval after seeing her 'Playboy' photoshoot.

Jaelani Turner-Williams309 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
SportsMichael Sweetney, Georgetown Star and NBA First-Round Pick, Dead at 43
3
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
4
Pop CultureThe Worst Things Doctor Doom Has Ever Done, Ranked
5
Musicbeabadoobee's New Album 'Pylon': Tracklist, Features, Producers, and Everything You Need to Know
6
SportsMike Tyson Reflects on Being 'Addicted to Chaos' in Netflix Docuseries Trailer

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App