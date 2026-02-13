Lori Harvey Agrees That Leaving Your Boyfriend to Find a Husband Is Sometimes Necessary

Lori Harvey has made it very clear that, in dating, she believes you should always strive for the best. This week, the socialite and influencer commented on a TikTok video from podcaster @amanitalks, who said she left her boyfriend, who she called "good, great even," but he wasn’t husband material. "I'm the girl who two years ago, I broke up with my ex-boyfriend, and I said he was good, great even, but he wasn't my husband. And all the incels, even some women, were like, 'What? You left a good man? You left a good man? See, this is why women are single. This is why you'll never find a husband.'"

"Here's the thing," Amani continued, as she showed off a sizable engagement ring. "High standards do nothing but good. If your standards do not eliminate most, they aren't high enough. You only marry one person. So yeah, good wasn't good enough. Now I actually have the person that I should be with, right? Lord willing, we'll make it to the altar. We'll pray over everything. "But never let nobody tell you that you're doing too much, especially as a woman, when it comes to your life partner, knowing that this man is going to lead you, be the father of your children one day, maybe. You're going to have to live with this man, maybe for 50 years. Never let nobody tell you that you're doing too much. There's no such thing as too much." Harvey hopped in the comments to commend Amani, writing: "You ain’t wrong queen! Congratulations."