Kylie Jenner Breaks Down Over Online Comments About Her Appearance Despite Trying to Remain 'Strong' and 'Confident'

Kylie Jenner is once again opening up about how comments on her appearance deeply affect her.
In a recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the 26-year-old socialite and businesswoman talked with her sister Kendall Jenner about why people feel entitled to make critical remarks about her looks.
“I think that’s a general thing with our family,” Kendall explained to her sister. “We’re dehumanized. They don’t think that there’s any rules with us. Whereas like, if you talked the same way you do about us about any other woman, people would come to their defense all day long. But for some reason with us, it’s like they don’t think we have any feelings.”
Kylie agreed, sharing that despite making some changes to her physical appearance, she has still faced criticism.
“I went on a journey last year dissolving half of my lip filler,” she said, while crying. “I hate even having this conversation over and over and over again. It feels like it’s a waste of my breath because I think, with me, it’s just never going to change.”
"It's just been," Kylie continued before breaking down into tears. "It's just like why do people think it's okay to talk about me?"
After being comforted by her sister, Kylie joked about their discussion being therapeutic, saying, "I've never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me."
"I'll see some comments or someone will be like, 'This is really mean' and defend me. 'Why are we talking about her looks? It’s 2024,'" she continued. "And then I’ll see other comments like, 'Because she did it to herself. She fucked up her face. She had so much surgery.'"
Kylie also shared that it was "hurtful" when people say she looks "old," to which Kendall disagreed, telling her sister that she’s "never looked younger" and "never looked better."
Following their conversation, Kylie explained in a confessional that she remains "strong" and "confident," but that, at the end of the day, she’s "also human and there’s only so much someone can take."