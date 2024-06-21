Kylie Jenner Breaks Down Over Online Comments About Her Appearance Despite Trying to Remain 'Strong' and 'Confident'

Kylie Jenner is once again opening up about how comments on her appearance deeply affect her.

In a recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the 26-year-old socialite and businesswoman talked with her sister Kendall Jenner about why people feel entitled to make critical remarks about her looks.

“I think that’s a general thing with our family,” Kendall explained to her sister. “We’re dehumanized. They don’t think that there’s any rules with us. Whereas like, if you talked the same way you do about us about any other woman, people would come to their defense all day long. But for some reason with us, it’s like they don’t think we have any feelings.”

Kylie agreed, sharing that despite making some changes to her physical appearance, she has still faced criticism.

“I went on a journey last year dissolving half of my lip filler,” she said, while crying. “I hate even having this conversation over and over and over again. It feels like it’s a waste of my breath because I think, with me, it’s just never going to change.”