Joe Russo Jabs at Martin Scorsese, Flaunts Marvel's Box Office Success

“I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” he said. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

It’s clear that Russo is also bragging about the success of Marvel movies at the box office when Scorsese’s latest film hasn't been doing so well. According to Variety, the 80-year-old’s latest offering, the $200 million Western epic, Killers of the Flower Moon has only earned $40 million at the domestic box office since its Oct. 20 release, with a global total of $84 million.

Scorsese recently spoke with Complex about the making of Killers of the Flower Moon, telling writer Yasmeen Hamadeh, “It’s a story of complicity. It’s a story of sin by omission.” He added, “Instead of coming in and finding out whodunnit, in reality it’s who didn’t do it.”