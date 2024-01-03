Gypsy Rose Blanchard Slams Negative Comments About Her Husband, Says He Rocks Her World Every Night: 'The D Is Fire'

Following her release from prison on parole, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has responded to trolls commenting on posts from and about her husband Ryan Scott Anderson.

Blanchard, who was sentenced to ten years in prison for the 2015 murder of her abusive mother Dee Dee, is not amused by people who have something to say about her husband, whom she met in 2020 and married in 2022. While it's not clear how they met, the couple have indicated that they're ignoring the negative comments and are very much in love.

"Ryan, don’t listen to the haters," the 32-year-old Blanchard wrote in a Tuesday, Jan. 2 comment on an older Instagram post from Anderson. "I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER. I love you💕 besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire🔥 happy wife happy life ❤️."

Anderson, 37, also added his comment to the post, which was originally shared on Nov. 29. "Who said I gave a damn about what these jealous people say anyway, haha," he added. "now come get it Baby..."