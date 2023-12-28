Funny Marco Recalls Blowing First $10,000 Check at Magic City, Says He 'Went Crazy'

Funny Marco knows a thing or two about blowing a bag at the strip club.
During his conversation with Speedy Morman for 360 With Speedy at ComplexCon in November, Marco reminisced about the first time he made money from content, which came out to $10,000.
“When you first made that first check, did it inspire you in a way? Or did it make you feel some sort of acknowledgment, like, ‘Okay, I am on the right path. I am doing what needs to be done,’” Speedy asked the comedian around the 19:00 minute mark.
Marco skirted the question, revealing that he spent the entire check at Magic City in Atlanta. “I went crazy,” Marco said.
“Out of the ten, how crazy?” Speedy asked.
“Listen, I went so crazy, I went back to [the manager] and said—’cause he gave me $6,000,” Marco explained. "I went so crazy, I went back to say, ‘Where the other [money] went?’ He said, ‘I took my percentage.’ I said, ‘Hold on, brother! I didn’t know about the percentage part.’ So I went that crazy where I didn’t really learn the business about the percentages and him doing the deal for me and everything. So I was learning as I go.”
Watch the pair’s entire conversation up top.