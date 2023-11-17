Damson Idris Follows Lori Harvey Split With Video Set to Drake’s “Bahamas Promises”

Though Damson Idris and Lori Harvey have called it quits, the actor is still living his best life.
The Snowfall star took to his Instagram Story on Thursday to share a video of himself eating caviar on what appears to be a private jet, soundtracked by Drake's For All the Dogs cut "Bahamas Promises." "I got too much respect for me," Drizzy says, adding, "Dogs, man /Yeah, For All The Dogs," as barking dogs can be heard in the background.
The song includes other lyrics about relationships: "Broken pinky promises, you fucked up our Bahamas trip / I know that you're not for me / Hayley / I'm tired of your apologies / You put the 'No' in monogamy (No) / You know that you're not for me."
The video is captioned, “Vegas F1,” likely meaning Idris is attending the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Sunday.
Rumors of Idris and Harvey's break up made the rounds on Nov. 7 when they were spotted arriving separately at Odell Beckham Jr.’s birthday party in New York. The two had also removed all traces of each other from their Instagram profiles and unfollowed each other. The last time they were seen together was in Paris in late September.
On the same day, the pair confirmed they had parted ways in a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter.
“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication," the statement said. "We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together."
Idris and Harvey were first romantically linked in December 2022, and they soon made it official a in January when Idris posted a photo of him kissing her and wishing her happy birthday.