‘Pawn Stars’ Star Corey Harrison Asks Fans for Help After Serious Motorcycle Crash

Corey Harrison, who is best known for his time on the A&E series Pawn Stars, is begging for fans’ help after sustaining injuries during a near-fatal accident earlier this year.
In late January, Harrison revealed that he’d broken 11 ribs in a motorcycle crash. While the former reality TV star appeared casual in his post on Instagram about the extent of his injuries, it appears things were far worse than originally presented.
In the description of a new GoFundMe page set up for Harrison by a close friend, Aron Chambers, it was revealed that on top of 11 breaks to the rib cage, Harrison suffered “a punctured lung, a concussion, and internal bleeding” during a crash in Tulum, Mexico.
The quick-witted Pawn Stars star was in Mexico to attend his father, Rick Harrison’s, wedding, but in the days prior, found himself in a Playa del Carmen hospital fighting for his life.
While Harrison posted on his Instagram shortly after the accident to confirm that he was okay, sharing that he would open up about the experience on a future episode of his podcast, The Corey Harrison Show, he’s been quiet on social media in the aftermath of his accident.
According to the GoFundMe, Harrison is asking for help in paying the mounting medical debt he’s sustained throughout his recovery. With the cost for care over $100,000 after “three life-saving surgeries and…an additional 18 days in the hospital,” Harrison is struggling “to keep his treatment going.”
Though the GoFundMe reveals that Harrison has been released from the hospital, he’s facing past-due rent as well as various medical expenses piling up. While he’s “not yet strong enough to travel back to the United States,” the former star of Pawn Stars is looking for a different type of support during a trying time.