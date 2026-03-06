‘Pawn Stars’ Star Corey Harrison Asks Fans for Help After Serious Motorcycle Crash

Corey Harrison, who is best known for his time on the A&E series Pawn Stars, is begging for fans’ help after sustaining injuries during a near-fatal accident earlier this year.

In late January, Harrison revealed that he’d broken 11 ribs in a motorcycle crash. While the former reality TV star appeared casual in his post on Instagram about the extent of his injuries, it appears things were far worse than originally presented.

In the description of a new GoFundMe page set up for Harrison by a close friend, Aron Chambers, it was revealed that on top of 11 breaks to the rib cage, Harrison suffered “a punctured lung, a concussion, and internal bleeding” during a crash in Tulum, Mexico.

The quick-witted Pawn Stars star was in Mexico to attend his father, Rick Harrison’s, wedding, but in the days prior, found himself in a Playa del Carmen hospital fighting for his life.