Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Expecting Baby Together

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are expecting their first child together.

Waterhouse, who recently wrapped a run of tour dates in support of last year’s Sub Pop Records release I Can’t Let Go, confirmed the pregnancy during a recent festival set in Mexico City.

Before going into a performance of her 2022 single "Nostalgia," Waterhouse spoke to the crowd about the intentions behind her choice of "really sparkly" attire.

"I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on," Waterhouse said to an immediate wave of cheers from the Corona Capital audience. "I’m not sure if it’s working."