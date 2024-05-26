Lizzo Reacts to ‘South Park’ Calling Her a Weight-Loss Drug That’s Cheaper Than Ozempic

"I really showed the world how to love yourself," the singer said in a post on social media.

May 26, 2024
Lizzo is taking the high road after South Park roasted her by using the singer's name as an alternative drug to Ozempic.

Over the weekend, the Comedy Central show released a new special titled "The End of Obesity," in which Eric Cartman's doctor prescribes him Lizzo, a weight-loss drug that doubles as an alternative to Ozempic.

“I’m going to write you a prescription for Lizzo," the doctor tells Cartman. “She’s a really good singer who talks about body positivity, and just being happy with the way you look. I want you to listen to Lizzo five times a day, and watch her videos just before bedtime. I’m afraid you’ll have to be on Lizzo for the rest of your life.”

Lizzo handled the joke like a champ, as the singer hopped on TikTok to showcase her reaction to the joke.

“That’s crazy. I just feel like, damn, I’m really that bitch," she said. "I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a fuck to the point where these men in Colorado know who the fuck I am and put it on their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years.”

Check out a clip from the episode up top, and peep Lizzo's reaction in the tweet below.

