Lizzo Reacts to ‘South Park’ Calling Her a Weight-Loss Drug That’s Cheaper Than Ozempic

Lizzo is taking the high road after South Park roasted her by using the singer's name as an alternative drug to Ozempic.

Over the weekend, the Comedy Central show released a new special titled "The End of Obesity," in which Eric Cartman's doctor prescribes him Lizzo, a weight-loss drug that doubles as an alternative to Ozempic.

“I’m going to write you a prescription for Lizzo," the doctor tells Cartman. “She’s a really good singer who talks about body positivity, and just being happy with the way you look. I want you to listen to Lizzo five times a day, and watch her videos just before bedtime. I’m afraid you’ll have to be on Lizzo for the rest of your life.”