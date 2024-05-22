South Park’s Cartman Loses Weight After Using Ozempic Injections in New Special

There’s some big changes coming to South Park.

The beloved Comedy Central animated sitcom, which has spanned 26 seasons since it premiered in 1997, is no stranger to tackling timely subject matter with its shameless sense of humor.

Now, the series is set to tackle the topic of obesity with a new special, South Park: The End of Obesity.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the special episode follows Eric Cartman, the forever ten-year-old in the series who has always been portrayed as "the fat kid," who has been told by a doctor that his weight is out of control and needs to be managed with a semaglutide injection.