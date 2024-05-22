South Park’s Cartman Loses Weight After Using Ozempic Injections in New Special

There’s some big changes coming to South Park.
The beloved Comedy Central animated sitcom, which has spanned 26 seasons since it premiered in 1997, is no stranger to tackling timely subject matter with its shameless sense of humor.
Now, the series is set to tackle the topic of obesity with a new special, South Park: The End of Obesity.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, the special episode follows Eric Cartman, the forever ten-year-old in the series who has always been portrayed as "the fat kid," who has been told by a doctor that his weight is out of control and needs to be managed with a semaglutide injection.
A semaglutide injection is a medication that helps lower blood sugar and manage weight, according to the FDA. It works by mimicking a natural hormone that increases insulin production, reduces appetite, and makes you feel full.
Three of the most recognizable, FDA-approved semaglutide medications include Ozempic, Rybelsus for type 2 diabetes, and Wegovy.
Paramount+ announced the special earlier this month, but revealed additional plot details along with a first look of a slim and nearly unrecognizable Cartman.
“The advent of new weight loss drugs has a huge impact on everyone in South Park. When Cartman is denied access to the life-changing medicine, the kids jump into action,” wrote the series’ official account on X.
South Park: The End of Obesity will premiere on Paramount+ on May 24.