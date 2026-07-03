‘Tulsa King’ Star Kevin Pollak Teases ‘Violence, Death, and Sly’ in Season 4

If the body count in Tulsa King felt high last season, Season 4 may be raising the stakes even further. Kevin Pollak, who joined the Paramount+ crime drama as FBI Special Agent Musso, is teasing a darker, bloodier return—and warning fans that not everyone will make it out alive. While attending the Los Angeles premiere of Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass, Pollak offered one of the biggest hints yet about what viewers can expect when Tulsa King returns later this year. “It's just more, more, more, more,” Pollak told PauseRewind. “If you love the show, it's going to be more.” He then got more specific: “Violence, death, and Sly.”

When asked whether the upcoming deaths would hit fans emotionally, Pollak suggested audiences should expect strong reactions depending on who's caught in the crossfire. “Depends on how you feel about certain people on the show,” he said. “There'll be some outrage, I imagine, and maybe some celebration.” Pollak made his Tulsa King debut during Season 3 as Special Agent Musso, an ambitious FBI official who repeatedly manipulated Dwight “The General” Manfredi, played by Sylvester Stallone. Their relationship ended the season on uneasy terms after Dwight handed Musso incriminating evidence in exchange for a federal liquor license for the Montague distillery. Before walking away, Musso reminded Dwight that the favor came with a price, telling him, “You f*cking owe me,” setting up what appears to be an even bigger conflict in Season 4. The new comments arrive as Tulsa King continues building momentum ahead of its return. Stallone recently revealed that the fourth season had entered the editing process, telling fans on social media that the show was “coming your way soon.”