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Trinidad & Tobago Independence Day Parade Takes Over Brooklyn on August 30

Steelpan, food and red, white and black fill Flatbush Avenue as Brooklyn turns into a Trinidad and Tobago Independence celebration hub.

Trinidad and Tobago's First-Ever Independence Parade to be Held in NYC on August 30
Photo by Darrian Traynor-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Brooklyn will host its first-ever Trinidad and Tobago Independence Day Parade on August 30 along Flatbush Avenue, with steelpan, food, and family activities celebrating the islands’ red, white, and black one day before the 64th independence anniversary.
  • The event, presented by J’Ouvert International for Arts and Culture and sponsored by Jujuterry, follows the new Jamaican Day Parade in the same Brooklyn corridor and carries the theme “Our Culture. Our People. Our Freedom.”
  • The parade nods to Trinidad and Tobago’s path from early elected representation and 1937 labor uprisings to independence from Britain on August 31, 1962, and a 1976 republic, mirrored by the long-running Independence Day Parade at Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain.

Brooklyn is keeping the Caribbean celebrations going. Just weeks after the borough hosted its first Jamaican Day Parade, Trinidad and Tobago will get a historic celebration of its own when the city's first Trinidad and Tobago Independence Day Parade takes over Flatbush Avenue on August 30. Presented by J'Ouvert International for Arts and Culture and sponsored by Jujuterry, the parade and picnic will bring steelpan, food, music, and the country's signature red, white, and black to Brooklyn one day before Trinidad and Tobago marks 64 years of independence.

According to the event flyer, the parade steps off at 2 p.m. from Church and Flatbush Avenues before heading toward Prospect Park. Organizers are promising a "vibrant parade," steelpan performances, food, and family activities under the banner "Our Culture. Our People. Our Freedom."

The location puts the festivities in the same part of Brooklyn that hosted the inaugural Jamaican Day Parade earlier in August, when thousands were invited to march from Bob Marley Boulevard through Little Caribbean.

The Brooklyn event also lands on the eve of the real anniversary. Trinidad and Tobago gained independence from Britain on August 31, 1962, under Prime Minister Eric Williams, following decades of political reform and a push toward self-government. The country had participated in the West Indies Federation beginning in 1958, but the regional political union unraveled after Jamaica voted to leave in 1961.

Trinidad and Tobago subsequently pursued independence on its own, becoming a sovereign Commonwealth nation the following year before transitioning to a republic in 1976.

Back in Trinidad, August 31 will bring another parade—one with decades of tradition behind it. Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain will host the country's annual Independence Day Parade, combining formal military ceremony with the music, dance, and cultural traditions of the islands.

Uniformed forces will take part in precision displays while musicians and performers bring a more celebratory energy to one of the capital's best-known public spaces. The annual gathering serves as both a commemoration of independence and a showcase of the country's national identity.

That history stretches well beyond 1962. Elected representation was introduced to Trinidad and Tobago's Legislative Council in 1925, while the 1937 labor uprisings led by T.U.B. Butler helped accelerate the development of the country's modern trade union and political movements. Universal adult suffrage followed in 1946.

A decade later, Williams and the People's National Movement won the 1956 general election, putting the country firmly on the road toward self-rule. By 1962, constitutional negotiations in London had cleared the way for independence.

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