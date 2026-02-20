Pop Culture

Kayla Nicole Appears to Reflect on Travis Kelce Split: ‘Right Person, Wrong Time’

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole reflects on their 2022 breakup during a recent livestream, reopening a chapter fans thought was closed.

Kayla Nicole Hints at Potential Travis Kelce Reunion: 'Right Person, Wrong Time'
Kayla Nicole Hints at Potential Travis Kelce Reunion: 'Right Person, Wrong Time'

Kayla Nicole is revisiting her past with Travis Kelce — and this time, she’s framing it differently.

During a recent TikTok Live conversation with Love Island personality Ace Greene, Kayla Nicole reflected on her last relationship and how she now views its ending.

When asked about her dating history, she said, “Probably, like, three years ago now. It’s been a long time.”

That timeline aligns with her final split from Kelce in May 2022, which ended their on-and-off relationship that lasted roughly 5 years.

When the conversation turned to why things didn’t work out, Nicole didn’t point to a single cause. Instead, she kept it open-ended: “Who knows? Could be compatibility issues, right person, wrong time.”

The phrasing quickly stood out, especially given everything that has unfolded publicly since their breakup.

Kelce began dating Taylor Swift in 2023, and the two announced their engagement in August 2025.

Nicole, meanwhile, has stayed active in media and online, with several moments over the past few months pulling her back into the same conversation.

In October, she recreated Toni Braxton’s “He Wasn’t Man Enough for Me” video for Halloween, lip-syncing to lyrics about moving on from a relationship. The post drew immediate reactions, with many interpreting it as a message tied to Kelce and Swift.

Nicole later said the costume was inspired by a childhood memory involving a friend named Taylor.

That didn’t slow the discussion. Around the same time, Swift released The Life of a Showgirl, which included the song “Opalite.” Listeners pointed to specific lyrics and connected them to Kelce’s past, leading to ongoing speculation online.

The back-and-forth continued into the new year. Nicole appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for the Sleeper app, where she referenced an “ex-girlfriend fiasco” and avoided saying the word “swiftly,” instead using alternatives like “rapidly” and “pronto” before it was said by someone else in the scene.

Earlier this month, she also joined Toni Braxton onstage during a live performance of “He Wasn’t Man Enough for Me,” returning to the same song that had already been part of the discussion.

Most recently, Nicole appeared in a Valentine’s Day campaign for skinBUTTR, posting photos with the caption “Certified lover girl.”

Now, with her latest comments, the focus shifts back to how she views the relationship itself.

“It’s kinda sad because I feel like dating in 2026 is just hard all the way around,” she said during the same livestream. “I feel like the bar is in hell.”

She added that her current expectations are simple, starting with “having a job — that’s at the top of the list.”

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