Kayla Nicole Appears to Reflect on Travis Kelce Split: ‘Right Person, Wrong Time’

Kayla Nicole is revisiting her past with Travis Kelce — and this time, she’s framing it differently. During a recent TikTok Live conversation with Love Island personality Ace Greene, Kayla Nicole reflected on her last relationship and how she now views its ending.

When asked about her dating history, she said, “Probably, like, three years ago now. It’s been a long time.” That timeline aligns with her final split from Kelce in May 2022, which ended their on-and-off relationship that lasted roughly 5 years. When the conversation turned to why things didn’t work out, Nicole didn’t point to a single cause. Instead, she kept it open-ended: “Who knows? Could be compatibility issues, right person, wrong time.” The phrasing quickly stood out, especially given everything that has unfolded publicly since their breakup. Kelce began dating Taylor Swift in 2023, and the two announced their engagement in August 2025.