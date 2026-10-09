Toni Braxton Celebrates 59th Birthday With Sultry Photoshoot: 'Still Feeling Sexy'

The post drew more than 423,000 likes and praise from fans and her sister Tamar Braxton, while echoing the singer’s belief that love, confidence, and romance remain ageless.

“Every fold. Every wrinkle,” the seven-time Grammy winner wrote, adding that she’s “still feeling SEXY” as she approaches 60.

Toni Braxton celebrated her 59th birthday with a sultry photoshoot in a sheer black bodysuit, towering heels, and a dramatic feathered train.

Toni Braxton is one year away from 60, but she's not about to let a number dictate how she celebrates her birthday. The seven-time Grammy winner marked her 59th birthday with a revealing Instagram photoshoot on Wednesday, Oct. 7, posing in a black, high-cut bodysuit with sheer panels, towering heels, and a dramatic feathered train. Braxton also shared a message about getting older. "Every fold. Every wrinkle," she wrote. "If it’s up to me ... Im still feeling SEXY. Damn near 60 today! Happy Birthday to ME! Libra SZN! 💕"

The photos feature Braxton striking several poses against a gray studio backdrop, with her voluminous curls framing her face. One shot shows her crouching on the floor with the feathered train spread around her, while others capture the singer standing in profile, showing off the bodysuit's sheer detailing and cutouts. She also included a black-and-white portrait in the collection. The post had attracted more than 423,000 likes and 28,000 comments as of this writing, including a response from Braxton's younger sister, Tamar Braxton. "Cause who else can," Tamar wrote, adding dancing and sparkle emojis. Singer Olivia also wished Braxton a happy birthday, while another commenter joked, "Are the folds and wrinkles in the room with us!? Gorgeous," before adding birthday wishes.

Braxton's birthday celebration comes nearly a year after she said she’d found love later in life while promoting her Lifetime movie He Wasn't Man Enough, inspired by her 2000 hit single. "I'm a hopeless romantic," Braxton said in November 2025. "I'm always looking for love. And I found out [now] that I'm older, that romance is never over. It's ageless." The singer's relationship with rapper Birdman, whose real name is Bryan Christopher Williams, is one example. The couple began dating in 2016 after years of friendship and celebrated their first wedding anniversary in August 2025. "We always think it’s such a young person thing," Braxton said of romance. "And I've learned that it's not, it's at any age. You can find romance or love or partnership, anything like that." Braxton also explored relationships and friendship in He Wasn't Man Enough, which premiered in November 2025. She starred as Mel Montgomery, a bestselling author whose relationship with a younger man falls apart after she discovers he's been dishonest.