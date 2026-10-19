'The Simpsons' Brings Apu Back After Nearly a Decade of Silence — And He's Got Something to Say

Malhotra said the role initially made his “stomach sink,” but he joined after meeting with producers, while Janina Gavankar now voices Apu’s wife, Manjula.

The Halloween episode made Apu’s absence the plot, as he confronted Springfield for pretending he “never existed,” and the town admitted fear and stalled internal discussions kept everyone from acting.

Apu returned to The Simpsons after nearly a decade of silence, with Indian-American actor Sunil Malhotra replacing Hank Azaria as his voice.

Eight years ago, fans of Apu Nahasapeemapetilon publicly challenged The Simpsons to do better. Now, the show has finally answered—and given the character plenty to say about being ignored. Apu returned during the October 18 Halloween episode, "The Revengening," with Indian-American actor Sunil Malhotra replacing Hank Azaria, who stepped away from the role following years of criticism over its racial stereotypes. The comeback was anything but subtle. Disguised as a vengeful figure called "Daft Monk," Apu confronts Springfield's residents for abandoning him. "I am the man you left for dead. I am the one you pretended never existed!" he declares.

The town's response sounds suspiciously like the show's own reckoning: Marge apologizes, Bart admits everyone was afraid to act, and Lenny references years of internal discussions that, as Carl points out, went nowhere. The revenge plot ultimately turns out to be a nightmare. The storyline revisits criticism that erupted in 2017, when comedian Hari Kondabolu released The Problem with Apu, a documentary examining how the character's exaggerated accent and stereotypical portrayal affected South Asian Americans. In a blistering 2018 Entertainment Weekly essay, journalist Piya Sinha-Roy described growing up with classmates mocking her immigrant parents' accents and assuming her family lived above a grocery store. She challenged the show's producers to hire an actual South Asian actor and develop Apu beyond the caricature that had followed generations of viewers. At the time, The Simpsons responded to the controversy with an episode in which Lisa asks, "What can you do?" as a photograph of Apu appears nearby. Sinha-Roy criticized the scene for dismissing the stereotype’s real-world consequences. Nearly a decade later, the show has effectively taken the advice it once appeared reluctant to embrace.