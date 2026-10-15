‘The Oval’ Star Travis Cure Pushes Back Against Ex’s Lawsuit Over Alleged STI Transmission

The woman alleges Cure was her only sexual partner after they began dating in August 2024 and accuses him of negligence and battery.

The Oval actor says the woman knew about his condition, that he used condoms, and that their relationship was not exclusive, contradicting her account.

Travis Cure acknowledges having genital herpes but denies concealing his diagnosis or transmitting the STI to the former partner suing him.

Travis Cure is challenging a former partner’s lawsuit accusing him of transmitting an STI without telling her about his diagnosis. The actor, who plays Bobby on Tyler Perry’s The Oval, acknowledges having genital herpes but disputes two central allegations: that he concealed his condition and that he infected the woman suing him. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Cure says she knew about his diagnosis and maintains that he used a condom during their sexual encounters. The woman’s complaint tells a different story. She alleges that they began dating in August 2024 and that Cure was her only sexual partner from then through the filing of her lawsuit. She accuses him of negligence and battery, claiming he knew he had genital herpes but did not disclose it before they had sex.

Cure admits they were involved but rejects her description of the relationship. His response challenges both her claim that he knew before they became intimate and her account of being exclusively involved with him. For viewers of The Oval, Cure is familiar as Bobby, also known as “Bobby Baby,” a recurring presence in the secrets and power struggles surrounding the Franklin family. The drama, now streaming on Paramount Plus after the network acquired Perry’s shares in BET+, follows a presidential household and the staff whose lives become entangled with theirs. Cure’s career extends beyond Perry’s series into modeling and romantic films, including My Valentine Crush and My Valentine Wedding. Cure’s defense also challenges the relationship’s timeline and terms. In his response, he says it was not “exclusive on either side,” according to TMZ. He alleges that the Chicago-based woman had other sexual partners during the relevant period, directly contradicting her claim that she was involved only with him. He further contends that her complaint followed their breakup and his decision to begin dating someone else.