‘Temptation Island’ Star Angel Victoria Murdock Accused of Faking Duke PA School Journey

Her claimed real estate licenses and UNC Charlotte degrees also failed verification, and the Temptation Island personality deactivated her main social accounts without publicly responding.

Duke said it had no record of Murdock applying to or attending the program, while actual graduates flagged her incorrect gown, absence from the class portrait and omission from the ceremony.

Angel Victoria Murdock spent nearly two years presenting herself to more than 300,000 followers as a Duke physician assistant student, complete with scrubs, clinical-rotation videos and graduation photos.

Angel Victoria Murdock had the scrubs, the medical notes, the clinical-rotation videos and, finally, the cap and gown. What the Temptation Island personality did not have was a place in Duke University’s Physician Assistant Program—or even an application to it. Duke exposed the elaborate fiction to The New York Post after Murdock celebrated her supposed graduation outside the university’s chapel. “Today, I get to look back and realize that every late night, every sacrifice, every setback and every prayer was leading me right here,” she wrote alongside the photos. A university spokesperson delivered a much shorter version of events: Duke has “no record of a student by the name of Angel Murdock having applied to or attended” its PA program.

Murdock, 26, had spent nearly two years turning the imaginary degree into content for more than 300,000 followers. She filmed herself in scrubs, displayed what appeared to be Duke Health identification and posted “Get Ready With Me” videos for alleged psychiatry and OB-GYN rotations. The storyline sold a highly polished version of hustle and achievement. Murdock also secured brand partnerships before appearing as a “temptress” in six episodes of Netflix’s 2025 Temptation Island revival. She might have kept the performance going if she had not staged its grand finale. Actual members of Duke’s 2026 PA class noticed that Murdock’s graduation gown was the wrong color.

From there, the inconsistencies piled up: She was absent from the official class portrait, her name was never called during the livestreamed ceremony, and none of the program’s 89 graduates remembered spending the past two years with her. “I thought, ‘Okay, this girl is going all the way to the finish line.’ She needs to be stopped,” one graduate told the New York Post. The student said classmates had discovered Murdock’s videos months earlier but were too busy with their own training to pursue the matter. “PA school is not a joke,” she added. “It is hell on earth.” Kiera Lee, the cohort’s class historian, was equally direct: “If you look closely, she has never posted anything from inside our program.” Once the Duke claim collapsed, other pieces of Murdock’s résumé began crumbling with it. She had promoted herself as a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina and Georgia, posted alleged client closings and claimed she made as much as $7,200 per month selling homes.