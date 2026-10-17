Sylvester Stallone Teases Daughter Scarlet's Bigger Role on 'Tulsa King'

Paramount+ promoted Scarlet to series regular for Season 5 as Season 4 opens with a plane-crash cliffhanger involving Margaret Devereaux and Gov. Cal Thresher.

Stallone teased that Scarlet’s character, Spencer, will evolve far beyond her barista role, calling her Season 5 storyline “amazing.”

Sylvester Stallone says working with his daughter, Scarlet Rose Stallone, on Tulsa King mirrors their real-life dynamic, as she often resists his advice despite his attempts to “pass on wisdom.”

Sylvester Stallone may run the show as Dwight “The General” Manfredi on Tulsa King, but working alongside his real-life daughter, Scarlet Rose Stallone, comes with one problem he can't solve by giving orders: getting her to listen to Dad. In a new interview with Extra, the 80-year-old actor opened up about the father-daughter dynamic he shares with Scarlet, who plays Spencer on the Paramount+ crime drama. According to Stallone, their conversations aren't much different from those in families everywhere. “Oh my God, that's the most, you know, father-daughter thing,” Stallone said, imitating the familiar pushback: “I know everything. Don't tell me. It's not the same as when you were young.”

The Rocky star explained that giving advice to a younger generation doesn't always go as planned. “You try to pass on wisdom, but I think it's human nature,” he said. “It's like, now it's different now. And I go, it's not different. The only thing different is the clothes, maybe some of the dialogue.” But while Stallone might struggle to get his point across as a father, he's clearly excited about Scarlet’s professional work. “This season she really goes from barista to something wholly other,” he teased, before revealing that Spencer's transformation will continue into Season 5. “Wait till you see where that goes. Oh my God,” Stallone said. “I want to tell you because it's amazing, but I have to wait, unfortunately.”