Sylvester Stallone Teases Daughter Scarlet's Bigger Role on 'Tulsa King'

Key Takeaways
- Sylvester Stallone says working with his daughter, Scarlet Rose Stallone, on Tulsa King mirrors their real-life dynamic, as she often resists his advice despite his attempts to “pass on wisdom.”
- Stallone teased that Scarlet’s character, Spencer, will evolve far beyond her barista role, calling her Season 5 storyline “amazing.”
- Paramount+ promoted Scarlet to series regular for Season 5 as Season 4 opens with a plane-crash cliffhanger involving Margaret Devereaux and Gov. Cal Thresher.
Sylvester Stallone may run the show as Dwight “The General” Manfredi on Tulsa King, but working alongside his real-life daughter, Scarlet Rose Stallone, comes with one problem he can't solve by giving orders: getting her to listen to Dad.
In a new interview with Extra, the 80-year-old actor opened up about the father-daughter dynamic he shares with Scarlet, who plays Spencer on the Paramount+ crime drama. According to Stallone, their conversations aren't much different from those in families everywhere.
“Oh my God, that's the most, you know, father-daughter thing,” Stallone said, imitating the familiar pushback: “I know everything. Don't tell me. It's not the same as when you were young.”
The Rocky star explained that giving advice to a younger generation doesn't always go as planned.
“You try to pass on wisdom, but I think it's human nature,” he said. “It's like, now it's different now. And I go, it's not different. The only thing different is the clothes, maybe some of the dialogue.”
But while Stallone might struggle to get his point across as a father, he's clearly excited about Scarlet’s professional work.
“This season she really goes from barista to something wholly other,” he teased, before revealing that Spencer's transformation will continue into Season 5.
“Wait till you see where that goes. Oh my God,” Stallone said. “I want to tell you because it's amazing, but I have to wait, unfortunately.”
The comments arrive as Tulsa King kicks off its fourth season, which premiered Oct. 16 on Paramount+. Scarlet's character has become part of Dwight's expanding circle in Oklahoma, and her role is getting bigger behind the scenes, too.
Paramount+ recently confirmed that Scarlet has been promoted to series regular for Season 5.
That renewal came before Season 4 even premiered, with production moving from Atlanta to New York as Dwight prepares to return to his Mafia roots. The upcoming season will also introduce Erik Palladino, Glenn Fleshler, Anthony Skordi and Nickola Shreli to the main cast.
For now, however, Dwight has considerably more immediate problems than keeping his crew in line.
The Season 4 premiere delivered a devastating cliffhanger involving his girlfriend Margaret Devereaux (Dana Delany) and Oklahoma Gov. Cal Thresher (Neal McDonough). After the pair boarded a private jet, viewers saw both pilots unconscious as air traffic control unsuccessfully attempted to reach the aircraft.
Dwight's sister Joanne (Annabella Sciorra) subsequently woke him with news that the plane had crashed somewhere over the Pacific. The episode didn't show their deaths, but Stallone has since confirmed that both characters were killed off.
The premiere also introduced Gretchen Mol's Amanda Clark, Oklahoma's lieutenant governor, who made her hostility toward Dwight clear. Meanwhile, Tyson's increasingly dangerous side business and questions surrounding Dwight's latest legitimate venture created additional problems for the General.
The actor also recently called Tulsa King “a gift” during an interview with The New York Times, crediting the show with giving him “this new breath of life and a whole new character.”