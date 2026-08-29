‘Spider-Man’ Star Alfred Molina Says He Considered Walking Away From Acting ‘Loads’ of Times

Molina reprised Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man: No Way Home 17 years after Spider-Man 2 and said therapy helps him manage the anxiety embedded in “an actor’s DNA.”

Despite early warnings that he was not leading-man material, Molina debuted in Raiders of the Lost Ark at 26 and built a five-decade career spanning Boogie Nights, Frida, and The Da Vinci Code.

Alfred Molina said he considered quitting acting “loads” of times, usually as an impulsive response to disappointment or a sense of failure.

Alfred Molina has survived five decades in Hollywood, two generations of Spider-Man movies, and a death by booby trap in Raiders of the Lost Ark. But he has also considered chucking the entire acting thing “loads” of times. Asked on Steve Kmetko’s Still Here Hollywood podcast whether he had ever thought about leaving the profession, Molina didn’t hesitate. “Loads,” he said. “There are times when things don’t go right, or you feel like it’s not working.”

Those thoughts never became an actual exit plan. Molina said the urge to quit was typically a snap response to disappointment—not a carefully considered decision. “I’ve thought about giving up. I’ve thought about quitting, but I’ve never done it,” he explained. “It’s an impulse. It’s a reaction to something.” Instead of walking away, Molina learned to examine what had triggered the feeling. “What was it about this particular moment that made me feel that way?” he recalled asking himself. The answer was usually failure—or at least Molina’s perception of it. “The moments when I’ve thought, ‘Oh, maybe this is too much,’ have usually been when I’ve been trying to deal with a sense of failure,” he said. Those insecurities were planted early. After Molina graduated from London’s Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 1975, the school’s dean warned him, “Don’t be surprised if you don’t start working until you’re well into your 30s.” Molina understood the message underneath it: “You’re not leading-man material.” As he put it, “That stuff sticks. It can hurt and it can stick.”

Molina got to work long before his 30s were over. At 27, he made his film debut in Steven Spielberg’s Raiders of the Lost Ark, despite being so green that he didn’t know why tape marks had been placed on the floor. Cinematographer Douglas Slocombe eventually pulled him aside with a diplomatic request: “We love what you’re doing, but it would be absolutely wonderful if we could get it in focus.” Molina went on to land roles in Boogie Nights, Frida, Chocolat, and The Da Vinci Code, building a career around characters who never needed to fit anyone’s narrow idea of a leading man. Then came Doctor Octopus. Molina’s Otto Octavius became the centerpiece of 2004’s Spider-Man 2, with mechanical tentacles that required as many as two puppeteers per arm. When he returned 17 years later for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the practical setup was gone. “Everything was digital,” he said. “I didn’t have anything on. I’d have the costume, but I didn’t have any arms.”