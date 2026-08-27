Samuel Monroe Jr.’s Wife Remembers ‘Menace II Society’ Actor After His Death at 52

His family has not disclosed a cause of death; Monroe Jr.’s credits also included Tales from the Hood, Set It Off, The Players Club, and Black Jesus.

Monroe Jr. spent months battling meningitis that Stewart said went undiagnosed for eight months before spreading to his brain and spine and causing severe complications.

Samuel Monroe Jr.’s wife, Shawna Stewart, remembered the Menace II Society actor as a loving husband, father, and “fighter” after announcing his death at 52.

Samuel Monroe Jr.’s wife is remembering the Menace II Society actor as a husband, father, and “fighter” following his death at 52 after a months-long medical battle. According to People, Shawna Stewart announced that Monroe Jr. died Wednesday, August 26, at Providence Saint Joseph Burbank Hospital in California and shared an emotional tribute to her husband on Facebook. “There are no words that can truly express the depth of my heartbreak or the emptiness I feel without you,” Stewart wrote. “Samuel, you were so much more than the talented actor and rapper the world knew and loved. You brought laughter, strength, kindness, and love into the lives of so many people.”

Stewart praised Monroe Jr.’s resilience throughout the medical crisis that consumed the final months of his life, calling him a “fighter” and writing, “Your journey on this earth may have come to an end, but your light will continue to shine.”

His mother, Joyce Patton, separately announced his death, thanking those who had supported the family. “But today God called him home,” she wrote, before asking for prayers “especially [for] his 3 children.” There has been some confusion surrounding the circumstances of Monroe Jr.’s death. TMZ reported receiving conflicting information from a representative at Providence Saint Joseph Burbank Hospital, who said the actor had been discharged alive. When People contacted the hospital, a representative declined to discuss Monroe Jr.’s case, citing federal patient privacy laws. Both Stewart and Patton, however, have publicly announced his death. A cause of death has not been disclosed. Monroe Jr.’s health crisis became public in April when he was placed on life support following a prolonged battle with meningitis. Stewart previously said that he contracted the illness while working in Las Vegas but went months without a correct diagnosis.