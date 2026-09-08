Salli Richardson Denies Shading Bronny James Amid Parker Whitfield Breakup Rumors

Key Takeaways
- Salli Richardson denied shading Bronny James in her daughter Parker Whitfield’s birthday tribute, writing, “I don’t have time for shady mystery messages.”
- Fans tied Richardson’s advice about ignoring people who cannot see Parker’s value to breakup rumors after Parker and Bronny reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.
- Neither Parker nor Bronny has confirmed a split, though they publicly exchanged “I love you” messages after Parker acknowledged their relationship in 2024.
Salli Richardson wants people to stop searching for a hidden Bronny James message in the birthday tribute she wrote for her daughter, Parker Whitfield.
Richardson found herself explaining the Instagram post after one section was interpreted as a possible shot at Bronny amid rumors that he and Parker have split. While celebrating her daughter's birthday, the actress and director praised Parker for wanting to work with children and help her community, then offered some pointed-sounding encouragement.
"Don't ever worry about the people who are incapable of seeing what a shining star you are because your world is gonna be filled with so much love and light," Richardson wrote, adding that "all the negative things will fall to the curb."
With Bronny and Parker reportedly no longer following each other on Instagram, it didn't take long for people to connect those dots. Richardson, however, says there were no dots to connect.
"Why do people make so many assumptions for absolutely no reason," she wrote in the comments. "I don't have time for shady mystery messages. That's not our flow."
Richardson added that she normally wouldn't address the speculation, but decided to do so "out of respect for my people."
The chatter comes roughly two weeks after the New York Post reported that Bronny and Parker had unfollowed each other on Instagram. The social media move fueled breakup rumors after a relationship that had largely stayed out of the headlines despite both of their famous families. Neither Bronny nor Parker has confirmed that they've broken up.
That's a notable shift from where things stood publicly a year ago.
Richardson and her husband, actor Dondré Whitfield, previously had nothing but positive things to say about Bronny. When TMZ caught up with the couple in September 2025 and asked how he was fitting into family life, Richardson said Bronny was "a good dude."
Whitfield briefly leaned into protective-dad mode, joking that Bronny was "on thin ice" and needed to "bring a championship home first," before making his actual assessment clear: "He's a good guy."
Whitfield has since revealed just how involved he and Richardson are in their children's dating lives. On Lovers by Shan in June, he explained that the same dating rules apply to Parker and their teenage son and described their approach as "dating as a family."
For his son, that means Whitfield accompanying him to meet a girlfriend's father and establishing communication between the families.
Bronny and Parker, who knew each other from Sierra Canyon, first generated dating speculation when they appeared together at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Parker effectively confirmed the relationship months later with a Disneyland photo for National Boyfriend Day, telling Bronny, "i love you!" He reposted it with his own message: "I love you babyyyyy."