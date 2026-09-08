Salli Richardson Denies Shading Bronny James Amid Parker Whitfield Breakup Rumors

Neither Parker nor Bronny has confirmed a split, though they publicly exchanged “I love you” messages after Parker acknowledged their relationship in 2024.

Fans tied Richardson’s advice about ignoring people who cannot see Parker’s value to breakup rumors after Parker and Bronny reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Salli Richardson wants people to stop searching for a hidden Bronny James message in the birthday tribute she wrote for her daughter, Parker Whitfield. Richardson found herself explaining the Instagram post after one section was interpreted as a possible shot at Bronny amid rumors that he and Parker have split. While celebrating her daughter's birthday, the actress and director praised Parker for wanting to work with children and help her community, then offered some pointed-sounding encouragement. "Don't ever worry about the people who are incapable of seeing what a shining star you are because your world is gonna be filled with so much love and light," Richardson wrote, adding that "all the negative things will fall to the curb."

With Bronny and Parker reportedly no longer following each other on Instagram, it didn't take long for people to connect those dots. Richardson, however, says there were no dots to connect.

"Why do people make so many assumptions for absolutely no reason," she wrote in the comments. "I don't have time for shady mystery messages. That's not our flow."