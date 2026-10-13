'RuPaul’s Drag Race' Music Mainstay Lucian Piane Dies at 46 After Glendale Collision

Under the name RevoLucian, he also created the viral 2009 Christian Bale remix “Bale Out,” which Bale later praised as “a good remix.”

Piane collaborated with RuPaul on Champion, Glamazon, and Born Naked, contributed to multiple Drag Race seasons, and earned a Platinum award for his work on the Hairspray soundtrack.

Producer and songwriter Lucian Piane, a key architect of RuPaul’s Drag Race’s sound, died at 46 after a car struck him in Glendale, California.

Lucian Piane, the producer and songwriter whose work became part of the musical DNA of RuPaul’s Drag Race, has died at 46 after a vehicle collision in Glendale, California. Piane, a key collaborator in RuPaul’s recording career and an early creative contributor to the Emmy-winning franchise, was pronounced dead at the scene on Monday, October 12, according to TMZ and the Glendale Fire Department. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner recorded Piane’s death as occurring in the street. Law-enforcement sources said that he was struck by a car in Glendale, sustained fatal injuries, and was later identified after initially having no ID on him.

Piane had a citation in his possession and was scheduled to appear in court on the day of his death. His passing lands heavily in the Drag Race universe, where Piane helped shape the sound of a series that grew from a cult competition program into a global entertainment brand. As a producer, songwriter, and occasional judge, he worked on multiple seasons and collaborated with RuPaul on the albums Champion, Glamazon, and Born Naked. Piane brought a deep résumé beyond reality television to that work. The Kansas City, Missouri-born composer graduated from New York University with a degree in musical composition and collaborated with songwriter Marc Shaiman on projects including Hairspray, Team America: World Police, and the 76th Academy Awards. His production work on the Hairspray soundtrack earned an RIAA Platinum Album Award; the soundtrack was also nominated for a Grammy.