'Deadliest Catch' Crew Member Todd Meadows Dies at 25 While Filming at Sea

A crew member featured on the long-running Discovery Channel series Deadliest Catch has died while working aboard a fishing vessel in the Bering Sea. According to TMZ, Todd Meadows, a 25-year-old deckhand on the crab boat Aleutian Lady, died on February 25 during a fishing trip that was being filmed for the show. His death has since prompted an investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard.

According to the Coast Guard, watchstanders at the Arctic District command center in Juneau received an alert from the Aleutian Lady at approximately 5:05 p.m. local Alaska time reporting that Meadows had gone overboard roughly 170 miles north of Dutch Harbor. Crew members were able to pull him back onto the vessel about 10 minutes later, but he was unresponsive.

The crew attempted first aid and resuscitation efforts before transporting him to Dutch Harbor, authorities said. Those attempts were unsuccessful. “The Coast Guard is currently investigating this situation,” a spokesperson said in a statement. Officials noted that the agency investigates marine casualties and accidents in order to determine causes and identify potential safety improvements. Meadows’ body was later transferred to the Anchorage Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy was performed. Authorities said the remains were released after the examination, though the cause of death has not yet been publicly confirmed. The incident occurred during the filming of Deadliest Catch, the reality series that has followed crab fishermen navigating the dangerous waters of Alaska’s Bering Sea since its debut in 2005. The show documents the intense and often hazardous conditions faced by crews during the region’s major crab fishing seasons. Rick Shelford, captain of the Aleutian Lady, shared news of Meadows’ death in a message posted on social media, describing the young fisherman as a valued member of the crew.

“Todd was the newest member of our crew, he quickly became family,” Shelford wrote. “His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone’s respect right away.” Shelford also reflected on the energy Meadows brought to the boat during his short time on board. “His smile was contagious, and the sound of his laughter coming up the wheelhouse stairs or over the deck hailer is something we will carry with us always,” he said. The captain also spoke about Meadows’ dedication to the people closest to him. “Todd’s love for his children, his family, and his life was evident in everything he did. He worked hard, loved deeply, and brought joy to those around him.” Meadows is survived by three sons. A GoFundMe created to support them has raised nearly $30,000 as of this week.