Miss Universe Contestant Wualys Aquino Found Dead in Honduras

According to People, Aquino's death was confirmed by the Miss Universe Tegucigalpa organization on July 21, just weeks after she earned runner-up honors in the regional pageant that serves as a qualifying event for Miss Universe Honduras. In a statement posted to Instagram, organizers said they were "deeply" saddened by the loss and extended condolences to her loved ones.

Another tragedy has shaken the Miss Universe pageant community. Wualys Aquino, a 23-year-old contestant who recently placed second in the 2026 Miss Universe Tegucigalpa competition, was found dead inside her apartment in Honduras.

"This news has deeply affected us all, as it happened so unexpectedly," the organization wrote. "Wualys was a woman who not only shone herself but also helped her fellow contestants shine. She showed us that she was always willing to help; she never said no when it came to supporting her peers."

Aquino's relatives went to check on her after they had not heard from her for several days and found her dead in her apartment in Tegucigalpa on July 20. Authorities have opened an investigation and are considering multiple possibilities, including natural causes or a potential crime. An autopsy is underway.

The pageant organization closed its tribute by reflecting on Aquino's impact during her time in the competition: "We are profoundly shaken by this news, and we can only be grateful for her presence in this pageant, as she truly made a difference. May God hold her in His blessed glory."

Aquino's death marks the latest loss for the broader Miss Universe community, which has endured several heartbreaking tragedies over the past year. Earlier this month, former Miss Universe Jamaica contestant LaToya Malcolm died at 35, prompting tributes from fellow contestants and pageant officials who praised her work as an entertainer, dance instructor, and mentor.

Months earlier, in September 2025, former Miss Universe Jamaica contestant Tyra Spaulding died at 26 after publicly discussing her struggles with suicidal thoughts in emotional YouTube videos.