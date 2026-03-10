'RHOSLC' Fans Won't See Mary Cosby's Son's Funeral This Season

The funeral for Mary Cosby’s son, Robert Cosby Jr., was held this past weekend in Utah, but it will not appear on the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Sources connected to the Bravo series told TMZ that cameras were not present during the services, meaning the moment will remain private rather than becoming part of the show’s storyline. While filming did not take place, several producers from the series reportedly attended the service to pay their respects.

Support from the cast of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was also evident. Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Bronwyn Newport, Angie Katsanevas, and Britani Bateman were among those who attended the funeral to stand by Mary Cosby and her family during the difficult weekend. Andy Cohen also addressed the gathering during a SiriusXM appearance, confirming that the services took place on Saturday, March 7. He noted that the show’s cast members were not the only Bravo figures present. According to Cohen, several well-known personalities from across the broader Real Housewives universe also attended, including Kyle Richards, Cynthia Bailey, and Shereé Whitfield. He described those who came out to support the family as “real ones.” The decision not to film the funeral aligns with the show’s current production approach following Robert Cosby Jr.’s death. Production on season seven of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was scheduled to begin the week of February 23 but was temporarily paused after the news broke. Filming later resumed, though Mary Cosby has not returned to production at this time, as the network allows her space following the loss.

Robert Cosby Jr. was found dead on February 23 at the age of 23. Salt Lake City police responded to a call involving a medical emergency that authorities later treated as a death investigation. While the official cause of death has not been confirmed, officers initially responded to a possible overdose. The case remains under review by the medical examiner. Cosby Jr. had appeared alongside his mother on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, including a widely discussed moment during season five when he spoke about his history with substance abuse. During that conversation, he said he began using drugs as a teenager and later struggled with substances including Xanax, acid, Molly, and cocaine. Following his death, Mary Cosby and her husband released a statement acknowledging the loss of their son. “Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord,” they said. “Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace.”