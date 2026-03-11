'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Ordered to Pay $140K to Ex-Landlord

According to court documents obtained by TMZ , a judge has ordered the company associated with their restaurant to pay more than $140,000 to a former landlord after determining the parties had previously agreed to settle the matter.

A court ruling tied to a restaurant venture associated with The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss is drawing renewed attention to a legal dispute over a business she once operated with her estranged husband, Todd Tucker.

The dispute centers on Blaze Steak & Seafood, a restaurant previously operated by Burruss and Tucker through their company, Burruss Tucker Restaurant Group.

Legal filings show the company reached a settlement with the landlord to resolve claims arising from a lease agreement, including unpaid rent and remediation costs for the property. The court ultimately enforced that agreement, ordering the business to pay $140,509.10.

The case had been active in court for more than a year. The landlord initially alleged that the company owed more than $200,000 in back rent and property-related expenses associated with the restaurant space. However, the settlement agreement reduced the amount owed and resolved the dispute without further litigation.

According to the court filings, Burruss and Tucker’s company denied wrongdoing as the case unfolded and filed counterclaims related to the lease arrangement. The judge later determined that the settlement agreement between the parties was valid and enforceable. Under the ruling, the company must pay the agreed amount while the remaining claims on both sides are dismissed.

The legal development arrives during a period of personal change for Burruss, who recently confirmed that she and Tucker are ending their marriage after more than a decade together. The couple first met in 2011 while Tucker was working behind the scenes on RHOA, eventually marrying in 2014 and building several business ventures together along the way.