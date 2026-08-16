Ray J Plans ‘Melody Part 2’ for Daughter After Orlando Brown Boxing Win

The fight capped a long-running feud in which Brown repeatedly mocked Ray J as “Brandy’s brother” and dragged his family and legal issues into the trash talk, before the two finally settled it in the ring on a Salita Promotions card streamed by Zeus Network.

He wants the new music to focus on fatherhood rather than celebrating the win, revisiting “Melody” from his album Raydiation, which originally personified music but later took on new meaning after he and Princess Love named their daughter after it.

After beating Orlando Brown in an Atlanta celebrity boxing match, Ray J said he plans to record a sequel to his 2005 track “Melody” for his daughter and a separate song for his son, inspired by their support before the fight.

Ray J left the boxing ring with a win, but his next move may be far more personal. After defeating Orlando Brown in an Atlanta celebrity bout on August 15, the singer said he plans to record a sequel to “Melody,” the 2005 track that later inspired his daughter’s name. Speaking backstage with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson while carrying his newly won championship belt, Ray J said his children had already pushed him toward the idea. His daughter, Melody, helped fire him up before the fight by singing Katy Perry’s “Roar,” which references “Eye of the Tiger,” alongside his son, Epik. “Her and my son were the most inspirational,” he said. “I would do ‘Melody Part 2,’ and then I would do a song about my son.”

Instead of turning the fight into a celebratory anthem, he said he wanted to channel the moment into records about fatherhood. “I’m gonna do that tonight, and then I’m gonna drop it,” he said.

The original “Melody” appeared on his 2005 album Raydiation, the same project that produced his signature ballad “One Wish.” Written as a personification of music rather than about a specific woman, the song took on a new meaning after Ray J and Princess Love named their daughter Melody. He later released a family-centered video for the track in 2018. Ray J’s musical plans followed a fight loaded with real hostility. His dispute with Brown stretched back to an October 2024 appearance on Funny Marco’s Open Thoughts, where the two argued about their cultural relevance. Brown continued targeting Ray J afterward, repeatedly reducing him to “Brandy’s brother.” At a June 2026 press conference in Atlanta, Brown intensified the feud by pulling out cash and slapping Ray J across the face with it. The attacks remained personal during the final pre-fight event, where Brown referenced both Brandy and Ray J’s legal issues involving Princess Love. Ray J denied Brown’s allegation about the incident and warned him to leave their relatives out of the conflict. “Let’s keep this between me and you,” Ray J said as the confrontation threatened to turn physical. “I’m tired of [n-words] bringing up family members and sh*t.” The two ultimately settled the rivalry in the ring on a Salita Promotions card headlined by Claressa Shields and streamed by Zeus Network.

The result also gave Ray J a rebound less than three months after Supa Hot Fire knocked him out at BrandRisk 14 on May 23.