Ray J Says Heart and Liver Are Still ‘F*cked Up,’ Admits He Hasn’t Gotten Checked

Brandy rejected her brother’s grim outlook and pledged to keep supporting his care, while Ray J has not disclosed the proposed treatment or scheduled the Haiti trip.

The 45-year-old blamed years of heavy alcohol, Adderall, and drug use for damaging his heart and liver, though his diagnosis and prognosis remain unconfirmed.

Ray J says his heart functions at 25 percent capacity, predicts he will not survive beyond 2027, and is considering an experimental treatment in Haiti.

Weeks after Ray J walked out of a boxing ring with a championship belt and plans for new music inspired by his children, the singer is confronting a far more serious fight. During a recent stream, Ray J admitted he still hasn’t gotten his ongoing heart and liver concerns checked. “My liver is f*cked up. My heart is still f*cked up,” he said. “I wake up, and I know it. I still haven’t went and got it checked.”

In January, the 45-year-old claimed his heart was functioning at only 25 percent and said he didn’t expect to survive beyond 2027. He attributed the damage to years of heavy alcohol and drug use, admitting that he regularly consumed four or five bottles of alcohol a day while taking excessive amounts of Adderall and other substances.

That same month, Ray J was hospitalized with severe pneumonia and heart complications. He also claimed that the right side of his heart had turned black, though his claims about the extent of the damage and his prognosis have not been independently confirmed. His sister Brandy responded to his latest update with reassurance. “You’re fine Bro!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “I am gonna continue to help take care of you.” The disclosure marks a jarring turn from Ray J’s public comeback in August. He defeated Orlando Brown in a celebrity boxing match on a Zeus Network undercard headlined by Claressa Shields, rebounding from his May knockout loss to Supa Hot Fire. The victory also settled a bitter two-year feud that escalated when Brown repeatedly called him “Brandy’s brother,” slapped him with a stack of cash at a press conference, and dragged his family and legal troubles into their pre-fight exchanges. After beating Brown, Ray J seemed focused on what came next. He said his daughter Melody and son Epik had inspired him before the bout, with Melody singing Katy Perry’s “Roar” ahead of his walkout.