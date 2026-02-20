Quinton Aaron Seen in First Photo Since Spinal Stroke Hospitalization

There’s a new glimpse into Quinton Aaron’s recovery, as the actor has shared his first photo since being hospitalized last month. The image, taken on February 19 and furnished to TMZ, shows The Blind Side star seated alongside his younger brother, Jarred. Aaron appears relaxed, flashing a peace sign toward the camera.

According to those close to the family, the moment reflects his current state—alert, engaged, and continuing to regain strength following a spinal stroke. Sources say Jarred has remained consistently by his side throughout the recovery process, with the two maintaining a close and supportive bond. Aaron has also begun participating in basic rehabilitation activities, including writing exercises and puzzles, while gradually regaining feeling in his legs. In a statement shared alongside the photo, Aaron addressed recent legal developments involving his brother. “I fully support my brother and thank him for protecting me and my family,” he said. That statement comes after Jarred was granted a temporary restraining order against the woman who had publicly described herself as Aaron’s “spiritual wife.” Court documents require her to stay away from Jarred and members of the immediate family.

At the same time, Aaron—now able to communicate—has reportedly said he does not want contact with her. Family members have also indicated that he plans to address the situation directly in the future, once his recovery progresses further.