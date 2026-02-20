Quinton Aaron Seen in First Photo Since Spinal Stroke Hospitalization

There’s a new glimpse into Quinton Aaron’s recovery, as the actor has shared his first photo since being hospitalized last month.
The image, taken on February 19 and furnished to TMZ, shows The Blind Side star seated alongside his younger brother, Jarred. Aaron appears relaxed, flashing a peace sign toward the camera.
According to those close to the family, the moment reflects his current state—alert, engaged, and continuing to regain strength following a spinal stroke.
Sources say Jarred has remained consistently by his side throughout the recovery process, with the two maintaining a close and supportive bond.
Aaron has also begun participating in basic rehabilitation activities, including writing exercises and puzzles, while gradually regaining feeling in his legs.
In a statement shared alongside the photo, Aaron addressed recent legal developments involving his brother. “I fully support my brother and thank him for protecting me and my family,” he said.
That statement comes after Jarred was granted a temporary restraining order against the woman who had publicly described herself as Aaron’s “spiritual wife.” Court documents require her to stay away from Jarred and members of the immediate family.
The situation surrounding that relationship has unfolded in parallel with Aaron’s medical recovery. After his initial hospitalization—caused by a collapse at home when he lost feeling in his legs—Aaron was diagnosed with a spinal stroke and a severe blood infection.
During the early stages of treatment, he required life support.
While he was hospitalized, the woman at the center of the dispute claimed she and Aaron were spiritually married. “We are spiritually married. We are tied as one,” she said in prior interviews, while also acknowledging she remains legally married to another man and is in the process of separating.
Aaron’s family publicly challenged those claims, stating they had uncovered “alarming details” related to both the relationship and her background.
They later restricted access to Aaron during his recovery, and sources confirmed she was no longer permitted in his hospital room.
At the same time, Aaron—now able to communicate—has reportedly said he does not want contact with her. Family members have also indicated that he plans to address the situation directly in the future, once his recovery progresses further.