Prince William and Kate Middleton Back King Charles After Former Prince Andrew’s Arrest

Prince William is not breaking from the palace line following the arrest of Prince Andrew—but what he’s saying now is noticeably measured. According to People, he and Kate Middleton are backing King Charles III’s official response and will not issue a separate statement. Instead, their position is aligned with the King’s message that “the law must take its course,” while the royal family cooperates with authorities.

A spokesperson previously noted that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been “deeply concerned” about the ongoing revelations tied to Jeffrey Epstein, adding that “their thoughts remain focused on the victims.” That tone marks a shift from earlier perceptions of where William and Kate stood regarding Prince Andrew. Back in 2023, amid tensions with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, royal commentator Jennie Bond claimed that the couple would have preferred Andrew as a neighbor over the Sussexes. “They probably don’t want Harry and Meghan as their near neighbours… I think they’d probably have Andrew,” Bond said at the time. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Thames Valley Police confirmed that a man in his 60s had been taken into custody and that searches were carried out at properties in Berkshire and Norfolk.