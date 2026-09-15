Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Switch Kids’ Schools Just Days Into Term Over Security Concerns

The family will receive official risk assessments after returning to Britain, where Harry’s taxpayer-funded police protection has remained restricted since he stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

The couple stressed that the switch does not reflect the school’s care or staff, whom they thanked for their “love, care and effort.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving Archie and Lilibet to a different school days into the academic year after consulting their security team.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have barely settled back into life in England, and the security issue that once kept their family away from the U.K. is already forcing a major change. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are moving Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, to a different school just days into the new academic year. A spokesperson for the couple confirmed on Monday, September 14, that the decision followed consultations with their security team—not a problem with the children's school. “The decision for the children to move school was taken following a discussion with the family’s security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements,” the spokesperson told CNN.

The couple also made a point of shutting down any suggestion that the sudden switch reflected dissatisfaction with the school. “The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family,” the statement continued. “This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there.” The disruption comes less than three weeks after Harry and Meghan returned to Britain with Archie, Lilibet and their dogs following six years based primarily in Montecito. The children had already been enrolled in British schools before the family's Aug. 26 arrival, making their education central to the Sussexes' plan to establish a U.K. home base while maintaining their California residence. Meghan offered the first glimpse of that new routine over the weekend. Her Instagram video showed Harry and Meghan walking through the English countryside, Lilibet riding her bike and Archie running alongside her shouting, “Go! Go!”—with a noticeably British pronunciation. Other scenes showed the children fishing with Harry and the family settling into a decidedly muddy version of country life. Behind those images, however, the security question that has followed Harry for years apparently remains unresolved.