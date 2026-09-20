GoFundMe for Perez Hilton’s Kids Tops $12K as He Remains in Residential Treatment

Key Takeaways
- Perez Hilton remains in residential treatment after an August mental health crisis that required hospitalization and surgery.
- His friend Tom D’Angora launched a GoFundMe that has raised about $12,000 of its $25,000 goal to help Hilton’s mother, Teresita Lavandeira, care for his children Mario, Mia and Mayte.
- D’Angora stressed that every donation will support the children and their grandmother—not Hilton’s treatment or personal expenses—as they try to maintain school, activities and stability.
A fundraiser for Perez Hilton’s mother and three children has raised more than $12,000 toward a $25,000 goal as the celebrity blogger remains in residential treatment following his August mental health crisis.
Hilton’s longtime friend Tom D’Angora launched the GoFundMe to help Teresita Lavandeira care for Hilton’s children, Mario, Mia and Mayte, while their father receives full-time treatment. D’Angora made one point explicit: the money isn’t for Hilton. Every dollar raised is intended to support his mother and children as they adjust to their new living arrangement.
“I’ve known Perez Hilton (Mario) for 14 years, and we have become very close friends,” D’Angora wrote. “During that time, he and his family have come to mean a great deal to me.”
He said Hilton’s friends organized the fundraiser to help the family “during his treatment and recovery.”
Teresita was granted temporary custody of the three children after Hilton’s hospitalization, according to The Hollywood Reporter. That has left her handling the day-to-day responsibilities—and costs—of raising a 13-year-old, 11-year-old and 8-year-old while Hilton remains away from home.
“Like any grandmother who suddenly finds herself responsible for raising three growing children, she’s also taken on significant and unexpected expenses,” D’Angora wrote. “She’s put much of her own life on hold” so the kids can remain in school, continue their activities, and maintain as much consistency as possible.
D’Angora stressed that the campaign is intended to keep their lives as stable as possible—not to cover Hilton’s treatment or personal expenses.
“It’s been heartbreaking to watch someone I care about very much, along with his entire family who I also care very deeply for, go through this,” D’Angora wrote. “More than anything, I want to see Perez recover and return to a happy and fulfilling life as a father, son, brother, and a great friend.”
The arrangement also underscores how central Hilton’s mother was to the family long before the crisis. When discussing the Las Vegas mansion he recently put up for sale, Hilton described Teresita as both “grandmother and co-parent to my children.”
He even customized a separate living suite for her inside the home.
Hilton has since relocated the family to Miami, saying earlier this year that surviving two major medical emergencies convinced him it was time to live closer to relatives.
That fresh start was upended in August. Hilton was rushed to a hospital after a disturbing TikTok livestream in which he appeared to harm himself. His family later revealed that his children, sister, and niece were inside the Miami home shortly before the livestream and left once they realized he was in crisis.
Hilton suffered significant blood loss, required surgery, and remained hospitalized for several weeks before moving to an inpatient treatment facility.
For now, Hilton remains focused on treatment while his mother handles life at home with his children. “Every contribution, no matter the amount, will help support the kids and their grandmother during the months ahead,” D’Angora wrote.
If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, help is available. Call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at any time, or visit 988lifeline.org to connect with trained crisis counselors.