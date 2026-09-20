GoFundMe for Perez Hilton’s Kids Tops $12K as He Remains in Residential Treatment

D’Angora stressed that every donation will support the children and their grandmother—not Hilton’s treatment or personal expenses—as they try to maintain school, activities and stability.

His friend Tom D’Angora launched a GoFundMe that has raised about $12,000 of its $25,000 goal to help Hilton’s mother, Teresita Lavandeira, care for his children Mario, Mia and Mayte.

Perez Hilton remains in residential treatment after an August mental health crisis that required hospitalization and surgery.

A fundraiser for Perez Hilton’s mother and three children has raised more than $12,000 toward a $25,000 goal as the celebrity blogger remains in residential treatment following his August mental health crisis. Hilton’s longtime friend Tom D’Angora launched the GoFundMe to help Teresita Lavandeira care for Hilton’s children, Mario, Mia and Mayte, while their father receives full-time treatment. D’Angora made one point explicit: the money isn’t for Hilton. Every dollar raised is intended to support his mother and children as they adjust to their new living arrangement. “I’ve known Perez Hilton (Mario) for 14 years, and we have become very close friends,” D’Angora wrote. “During that time, he and his family have come to mean a great deal to me.”

He said Hilton’s friends organized the fundraiser to help the family “during his treatment and recovery.” Teresita was granted temporary custody of the three children after Hilton’s hospitalization, according to The Hollywood Reporter. That has left her handling the day-to-day responsibilities—and costs—of raising a 13-year-old, 11-year-old and 8-year-old while Hilton remains away from home. “Like any grandmother who suddenly finds herself responsible for raising three growing children, she’s also taken on significant and unexpected expenses,” D’Angora wrote. “She’s put much of her own life on hold” so the kids can remain in school, continue their activities, and maintain as much consistency as possible. D’Angora stressed that the campaign is intended to keep their lives as stable as possible—not to cover Hilton’s treatment or personal expenses. “It’s been heartbreaking to watch someone I care about very much, along with his entire family who I also care very deeply for, go through this,” D’Angora wrote. “More than anything, I want to see Perez recover and return to a happy and fulfilling life as a father, son, brother, and a great friend.”