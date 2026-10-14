Natalie Nunn Threatens to Quit 'Baddies,' Tells Cast to 'Get a Real Job'

Zeus has not confirmed her departure, and Nunn appeared in promotional material for Baddies USA: Chapter Three just two weeks before her rant.

The executive producer told the women to “get a real job” and said she would stop participating in franchise-related events or shows.

Natalie Nunn threatened to quit Baddies, saying she would rather take a corporate job than keep attaching her name to the cast’s behavior.

Natalie Nunn might be ready to wash her hands of Baddies altogether. The reality TV veteran and executive producer behind the Zeus Network franchise unleashed a profanity-filled Instagram Stories rant, threatening to walk away from the empire she helped build and telling the women involved to find something more productive to do with their lives. "At this point in my life, I have two degrees from USC. I will get a corporate job before I keep playing with you b*tches with my name," Nunn declared. "Like, we're just not doing it. I'm going home." And apparently, she thinks some of her fellow reality stars could benefit from a career change, too.

"I hope all of you guys have a happy holidays. I hope you guys all find something else to do with your lives," she continued. "Like, go get a real job. Go do some real sh*t. You guys owe the community a lot of service." Nunn didn't identify specific cast members or explain what triggered the outburst. But she made it clear that she's no longer interested in having her name attached to their behavior. "Y'all b*tches are a mess. And it's not cute. It's not funny anymore," she said. "I'm not putting my name on it. I'm not doing one more event or show. It doesn't exist with Natalie Nunn." Nearly three weeks earlier, Nunn appeared in promotional material for Baddies USA: Chapter Three.

On September 24, Zeus head honcho Lemuel Plummer shared the returning cast announcement for the upcoming installment on Instagram, featuring Nunn alongside Rollie, Scotty, Biggie, Tesehki, Sukihana, and several other familiar faces. "Y'all said DROP IT right?! Meet the official CAST of #BaddiesUSAChapterTHREE!!!" Plummer wrote, urging viewers to get ready for the next chapter. The announcement positioned Nunn as part of the franchise's future, making her sudden threat to leave particularly notable. Of course, it’s unclear whether she’s genuinely preparing to exit or simply blowing off steam. Zeus hasn’t confirmed her departure, and no official announcement has said she's stepping down as executive producer. Nunn's frustration also comes after years of building a franchise where confrontations are central to the entertainment.