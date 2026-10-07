Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' Jacket and First Moonwalk Shoes Head to Auction

Four pieces of Michael Jackson history from arguably the most consequential year of his career are heading back to the auction block.

Julien’s Auctions announced on Wednesday, October 7, that Jackson’s red-and-black leather jacket and black shoes from the 1983 “Thriller” music video will be offered alongside the rhinestone-covered glove from his landmark Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever performance and the loafers he wore during rehearsals for the show. According to People, the broadcast aired in May 1983, when Jackson publicly debuted the moonwalk during “Billie Jean,” creating one of the defining images of his career.

The four pieces will headline Michael Jackson: The Fashion Legacy Auction, part of Julien’s Celebrity & Pop Culture Experience running Dec. 7 through Dec. 9 at Rosewood Abu Dhabi. Julien’s previously handled sales of the “Motown 25” glove in 2009 and a “Thriller” jacket in 2011, both of which set records.